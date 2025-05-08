Amit Shah Reviews Border and Airport Security Amid Heavy Shelling in Poonch

Home
Friday, May 9, 2025
Live Tv
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken with the Director Generals of India’s border guarding forces to assess the current situation along the borders, according to sources cited by ANI. He also held discussions with the CISF Director General to review and strengthen security at airports across the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken with the Director Generals of India’s border guarding forces to assess the current situation along the borders, according to sources cited by ANI. He also held discussions with the CISF Director General to review and strengthen security at airports across the country.

Meanwhile, heavy shelling has been reported in the Sabjiyan sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch. The Indian Army is responding strongly and effectively, sources confirmed, as tensions remain high along the border regions.

More details awaited

