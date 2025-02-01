Home
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Amit Shah Slams AAP, Accuses Delhi Government Of Corruption Ahead Of Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing the Delhi government of corruption and mismanagement ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing the Delhi government of rampant corruption and mismanagement. Addressing a rally in Sonia Vihar, Shah claimed that the people of Delhi would decisively reject AAP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5, with results expected on February 8.

Shah coined a new term for the Delhi government, calling it the “3G Sarkar” — “Ghotale wali Sarkar” (corrupt government), “Ghuspaithiyon ko panah dene wali Sarkar” (a government sheltering infiltrators), and “Ghaple karne wali Sarkar” (a government involved in scams). He emphasized that the people of Delhi were increasingly disillusioned with the AAP leadership, citing a widespread anti-incumbency wave in the city. He also pointed out the significant number of AAP MLAs, nearly half, who were reportedly not given election tickets, indicating the party’s waning confidence.

In a direct reference to AAP leader Manish Sisodia, Shah suggested that the party knew it was on the brink of defeat, as evidenced by Sisodia’s decision to contest the election from a different seat. “I came to Mustafabad after seeing a huge wave against the AAP in the entire Delhi. Aath tareekh ko Dilli wale AAP ko jhaadu lagakar (On the 8th, AAP will be wiped out by the people of Delhi),” Shah remarked.

Criticised Kejriwal

The Union Minister also took a dig at Arvind Kejriwal, mocking his failed promises, particularly concerning the cleanliness of the Yamuna River. Shah recalled how BJP members had set up a cutout of Kejriwal to take a dip in the polluted river, after which Kejriwal reportedly had to be rushed to AIIMS due to the river’s pollution. He also criticised Kejriwal’s claims about the Haryana government’s role in polluting the Yamuna and reaffirmed BJP’s commitment to making Delhi pollution-free.

In his speech, Shah further accused the AAP government of committing a series of financial scams, which he claimed amounted to thousands of crores in public funds. These included the liquor scam, the Jal Board scam worth Rs 28,000 crore, the ration distribution scam worth Rs 5,600 crore, and the DTC bus scam. Shah also listed other alleged mismanagements, including the classroom scam and the scandal involving panic buttons and CCTV installation in buses.

As Delhi heads to the polls, Shah’s remarks add fuel to the high-stakes election battle, with both the BJP and AAP intensifying their campaigns.

Filed under

amit shah Delhi Elections 2025

