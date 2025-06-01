Amit Shah Slams Mamata Banerjee: ‘Hundreds of BJP Workers Killed’ Since She Became CM

Shah didn’t hold back in challenging the electoral conduct in the state, alleging that violence and appeasement were central to Mamata’s political strategy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his address in Kolkata on Sunday, launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her government of promoting chaos, corruption, and religious appeasement.

Speaking at the BJP Workers’ Special Organisational Meeting held at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Shah claimed that West Bengal had been reduced to a hub of illegal infiltration and rising crimes against women under Banerjee’s leadership.

BJP Eyes 2026 as Turning Point in Bengal

Reaffirming BJP’s political ambitions in the state, Shah said the party is determined to form the government in West Bengal after the 2026 assembly elections.

“For years, Bengal was ruled by communists. After that, Mamata Banerjee came by with the slogan ‘Maa, Maati, Maanush’. She converted the great land of Bengal into a land of infiltration, atrocities on women, crime, bomb blasts and immorality with Hindus…”

He also made a strong claim regarding political violence in the state.

“Hundreds of BJP workers were killed in West Bengal after Mamata Banerjee became the CM… Didi, listen to me, your time is over now. The BJP will form the government in 2026…”

Shah urged the BJP workers to continue their efforts to end corruption, infiltration, and what he called the forced exodus of Hindus from the state.

“… We have to form the BJP government in West Bengal, have to stop infiltration, stop corruption, stop Hindu exodus…”

Allegations Over Border Security and Vote Bank Politics

The Union Minister accused the Mamata-led government of deliberately blocking the central government’s attempts to secure the international border with Bangladesh.

“Mamata Banerjee has opened the nation’s borders for Bangladeshis. She is allowing infiltration… Mamata Banerjee cannot stop infiltration; only a Lotus government can do that. We have asked her for land to create the fence… She is not providing land at the borders, so that infiltration continues, and her vote bank keeps increasing, and your nephew becomes the CM after you. But this is not going to happen…”

Shah didn’t hold back in challenging the electoral conduct in the state, alleging that violence and appeasement were central to Mamata’s political strategy.

“… If Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has courage, she should try to contest elections without violence, her deposit would be seized. Mamata Banerjee has crossed all limits of appeasement for the votebank… Our people were killed in Pahalgam… Under Operation Sindoor, we went 100km (inside Pakistan) and destroyed their headquarters. 100s of terrorists were killed, and this hurts Didi’s stomach… She gave a political speech and opposed Operation Sindoor,”

Women’s Sentiments and National Security Take Center Stage

Shah further sought to tap into the emotions of women voters, accusing Banerjee of disrespecting their sentiments.

“CM has also played with the emotions of crores of women in the country… The sisters and mothers of West Bengal should teach Mamata Banerjee the value of Sindoor in the upcoming elections…”

He ended his speech with a strong reminder that India’s counter-terrorism operations will continue regardless of any opposition from the state government.

“…Mamata Banerjee may favour the Pakistani terrorists as much as she wants, but I want to tell her that this is PM Modi’s government and Operation Sindoor is not yet over. Anyone who dares anything will be given a proper answer,” said Amit Shah.

Shah’s visit to West Bengal also marks the beginning of BJP’s preparations and strategic build-up for the 2026 assembly polls.

