Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, June 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Amit Shah Slams Mamata Banerjee: ‘Hundreds of BJP Workers Killed’ Since She Became CM

Amit Shah Slams Mamata Banerjee: ‘Hundreds of BJP Workers Killed’ Since She Became CM

Shah didn’t hold back in challenging the electoral conduct in the state, alleging that violence and appeasement were central to Mamata’s political strategy.

Amit Shah Slams Mamata Banerjee: ‘Hundreds of BJP Workers Killed’ Since She Became CM

Amit Shah Slams Mamata Banerjee: 'Hundreds of BJP Workers Killed' Since She Became CM


Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his address in Kolkata on Sunday, launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her government of promoting chaos, corruption, and religious appeasement.

Speaking at the BJP Workers’ Special Organisational Meeting held at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Shah claimed that West Bengal had been reduced to a hub of illegal infiltration and rising crimes against women under Banerjee’s leadership.

BJP Eyes 2026 as Turning Point in Bengal

Reaffirming BJP’s political ambitions in the state, Shah said the party is determined to form the government in West Bengal after the 2026 assembly elections.

“For years, Bengal was ruled by communists. After that, Mamata Banerjee came by with the slogan ‘Maa, Maati, Maanush’. She converted the great land of Bengal into a land of infiltration, atrocities on women, crime, bomb blasts and immorality with Hindus…”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He also made a strong claim regarding political violence in the state.

“Hundreds of BJP workers were killed in West Bengal after Mamata Banerjee became the CM… Didi, listen to me, your time is over now. The BJP will form the government in 2026…”

Shah urged the BJP workers to continue their efforts to end corruption, infiltration, and what he called the forced exodus of Hindus from the state.

“… We have to form the BJP government in West Bengal, have to stop infiltration, stop corruption, stop Hindu exodus…”

Allegations Over Border Security and Vote Bank Politics

The Union Minister accused the Mamata-led government of deliberately blocking the central government’s attempts to secure the international border with Bangladesh.

“Mamata Banerjee has opened the nation’s borders for Bangladeshis. She is allowing infiltration… Mamata Banerjee cannot stop infiltration; only a Lotus government can do that. We have asked her for land to create the fence… She is not providing land at the borders, so that infiltration continues, and her vote bank keeps increasing, and your nephew becomes the CM after you. But this is not going to happen…”

Shah didn’t hold back in challenging the electoral conduct in the state, alleging that violence and appeasement were central to Mamata’s political strategy.

“… If Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has courage, she should try to contest elections without violence, her deposit would be seized. Mamata Banerjee has crossed all limits of appeasement for the votebank… Our people were killed in Pahalgam… Under Operation Sindoor, we went 100km (inside Pakistan) and destroyed their headquarters. 100s of terrorists were killed, and this hurts Didi’s stomach… She gave a political speech and opposed Operation Sindoor,”

Women’s Sentiments and National Security Take Center Stage

Shah further sought to tap into the emotions of women voters, accusing Banerjee of disrespecting their sentiments.

“CM has also played with the emotions of crores of women in the country… The sisters and mothers of West Bengal should teach Mamata Banerjee the value of Sindoor in the upcoming elections…”

He ended his speech with a strong reminder that India’s counter-terrorism operations will continue regardless of any opposition from the state government.

“…Mamata Banerjee may favour the Pakistani terrorists as much as she wants, but I want to tell her that this is PM Modi’s government and Operation Sindoor is not yet over. Anyone who dares anything will be given a proper answer,” said Amit Shah.

Shah’s visit to West Bengal also marks the beginning of BJP’s preparations and strategic build-up for the 2026 assembly polls.

ALSO READ: ‘Mamata Banerjee Govt Turned Bengal Into A Hub of Infiltration, Violence and Corruption’: Amit Shah as He Vows to End TMC Rule in State

 

Filed under

amit shah mamata banerjee west bengal

Mexico is conducting its

Mexico Holds First National Judicial Election Amid Concerns Over Rule of Law
newsx

‘Hundreds of Terrorists Killed, This Hurts Didi’s Stomach’: Amit Shah Rips Into Mamata Banerjee Over...
IndiGo announced a deal w

IndiGo Expands International Reach Through Partnerships With Air France-KLM, Virgin Atlantic and Delta
An IAEA report revealed t

Iran’s Nuclear Enrichment Nears Weapons-Grade Levels, UN Watchdog Warns
newsx

Amit Shah Slams Mamata Banerjee: ‘Hundreds of BJP Workers Killed’ Since She Became CM
newsx

Arshdeep Singh’s Warning to Mumbai Indians: ‘I Aim to Help Punjab…’ Ahead of IPL 2025...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mexico Holds First National Judicial Election Amid Concerns Over Rule of Law

Mexico Holds First National Judicial Election Amid Concerns Over Rule of Law

‘Hundreds of Terrorists Killed, This Hurts Didi’s Stomach’: Amit Shah Rips Into Mamata Banerjee Over Operation Sindoor

‘Hundreds of Terrorists Killed, This Hurts Didi’s Stomach’: Amit Shah Rips Into Mamata Banerjee Over...

IndiGo Expands International Reach Through Partnerships With Air France-KLM, Virgin Atlantic and Delta

IndiGo Expands International Reach Through Partnerships With Air France-KLM, Virgin Atlantic and Delta

Iran’s Nuclear Enrichment Nears Weapons-Grade Levels, UN Watchdog Warns

Iran’s Nuclear Enrichment Nears Weapons-Grade Levels, UN Watchdog Warns

Arshdeep Singh’s Warning to Mumbai Indians: ‘I Aim to Help Punjab…’ Ahead of IPL 2025 Eliminator 2

Arshdeep Singh’s Warning to Mumbai Indians: ‘I Aim to Help Punjab…’ Ahead of IPL 2025...

Entertainment

Happy Gilmore 2: Netflix Drops Trailer At Tudum, Fans Go Wild, Watch

Happy Gilmore 2: Netflix Drops Trailer At Tudum, Fans Go Wild, Watch

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Unleashed: A Darker, Deadlier Endgame Begins

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Unleashed: A Darker, Deadlier Endgame Begins

Who Was Valerie Mahaffey? Emmy-Winning Actress Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle

Who Was Valerie Mahaffey? Emmy-Winning Actress Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Joins The Mayhem, First 6 Minutes Leave Fans Stunned

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Joins The Mayhem, First 6 Minutes Leave Fans Stunned

‘Ab Iske Baad Mujhe Kuch Nahi Karna’: Is Aamir Khan Planning To Retire After Releasing His Dream Project Mahabharat?

‘Ab Iske Baad Mujhe Kuch Nahi Karna’: Is Aamir Khan Planning To Retire After Releasing

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth