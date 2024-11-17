Amit Shah Takes Urgent Measures To Tackle Security Crisis In Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday convened a high-level meeting with senior officials in the national capital to assess the security situation in Manipur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday convened a high-level meeting with senior officials in the national capital to assess the security situation in Manipur. Sources indicated that the Home Minister has planned to hold a detailed review meeting on Monday to address the concerns and strategies surrounding the fragile security scenario that has gripped Manipur in recent days.

The situation in Manipur has seen heightened tensions, prompting the government to take proactive steps in monitoring and managing regional stability. Shah convened the meeting after he returned to his residence in Delhi, postponing his planned visit to Vidarbha, where he was expected to attend a series of rallies ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls on November 20.

Armed miscreants from both Meiti and Kuki communities in conflict have been indulging in violence leading to unfortunate loss of lives and disruption in public order in Manipur. A day ago, the Ministry of Home Affairs had informed that all the security forces were directed to take necessary steps to restore order and peace in Manipur.

It was also informed that strict action would be initiated against anyone trying to indulge in violent and disruptive activities. The ministry also mentioned that important cases were handed over to the National Investigation Agency for effective investigation.

Meanwhile, the MHA requested the public to maintain peace, not to believe in rumors, and cooperate with the security forces to maintain law and order in the state.

In light of continued tensions in the region, the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Anish Dayal Singh, also reached Manipur earlier on Sunday. This visit comes as the security situation remains volatile, with the CRPF playing a crucial role in maintaining peace and stability.

The Director General’s visit aims to assess the ground situation firsthand, meet with local security officials, and explore further measures to de-escalate tensions in the area. This high-level visit underscores the government’s commitment to addressing ongoing issues and ensuring the safety and well-being of the communities.

