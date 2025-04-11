Amit Shah to Announce Key BJP-AIADMK Alliance Move as Nainar Nagendran Emerges Top Choice for Tamil Nadu BJP Chief

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to make a major political announcement today around 2 PM in Chennai, where he will speak at a press conference about the future of the BJP-AIADMK alliance in Tamil Nadu.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to make a major political announcement today around 2 PM in Chennai, where he will speak at a press conference about the future of the BJP-AIADMK alliance in Tamil Nadu. This announcement is part of a much bigger political reshuffle within the BJP, as the party prepares itself for the crucial 2026 Assembly elections in the state.

Alongside this alliance update, sources within the BJP and the RSS have revealed that senior leader and Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagendran is all set to take charge as the new BJP state president for Tamil Nadu. The official confirmation is expected by Saturday evening, following a key meeting of the BJP’s state executive committee.

Nainar Nagendran: Central Leadership’s Pick

Nagendran is a well-known name in Tamil Nadu politics, especially in the Thevar community in the southern region. He is currently the BJP’s legislative party leader in the state and, according to multiple party sources, has the full backing of the central leadership.

“Nainar will file the nomination today between 2 pm and 4 pm, and others may file on his behalf too. Necessary changes to the nomination and election process will be made within the party’s template rules, if required,” a senior BJP leader confirmed.

While some names like Vanathi Srinivasan and former BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan were being speculated, party insiders say there is no real contest. A senior functionary stated, “Everyone knows Nainar is Delhi’s choice. Any attempt to lobby now will be seen as defying the leadership’s wishes. There are no conflicting voices so far. Even those with ambition have stayed away.”

Annamalai Steps Back as BJP Resets Its Tamil Nadu Strategy

The change in leadership comes shortly after the current state BJP president K Annamalai announced that he was stepping aside. He clarified that he would “not be in the contest for the new state chief” and plans to continue as “an ordinary cadre”.

This move is not being viewed as a demotion but part of a broader party strategy. The BJP leadership is trying to reshape its image in Tamil Nadu and recalibrate its alliances, especially with the AIADMK. Annamalai, known for his aggressive political style, had helped boost the BJP’s visibility but also created friction with allies.

Both Annamalai and AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami belong to the Gounder community, which dominates the western Kongu region. With the BJP now aiming to renew its alliance with the AIADMK, leaders believe that a more balanced caste representation is crucial to winning more support across Tamil Nadu. Nagendran, as a Thevar from the southern belt, helps bring that much-needed regional and caste balance.

A Political Journey Marked by Bold Moves

Nagendran’s political career has seen several dramatic turns. Following the death of AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa in 2016, he left the AIADMK in 2017, citing a lack of leadership. He later joined the BJP and contested the 2021 Assembly election from Tirunelveli — a seat he won as part of the BJP-AIADMK alliance. Soon after, he was made the party’s legislative leader in the state.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Nagendran contested once again, though he did not win. However, his influence and rapport with the central leadership remained strong.

Backed by Modi and Shah

Nagendran has enjoyed significant support from the BJP’s top leaders. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Amit Shah personally campaigned for him, and during the 2024 general election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended two of his public meetings — a rare show of support for a state-level leader.

He has also played a major role in supporting the BJP’s social engineering efforts in Tamil Nadu. The party has been working to bring together Dalits, Most Backward Classes, and Backward Classes under a united political strategy. Last year, Nagendran told The Indian Express, “What we are trying is to make Tirunelveli a Kanyakumari-model place for the BJP with a significant vote base.”

A Softer Public Image Compared to Annamalai

While Annamalai gained popularity for his bold and confrontational political style, it also led to tensions with allies. In contrast, Nagendran has been more measured and low-key, building relationships not only within his party but also with communities in his region — including minorities.

This calmer approach is seen as a strength in the BJP’s current strategy. His acceptance across groups helped him win the 2021 Assembly election, and party leaders believe he could help broaden the BJP’s appeal in the southern districts.

All Eyes on Saturday’s Meeting

The BJP’s state executive committee is set to meet at 5 PM on Saturday, where the party is expected to formally announce Nagendran’s appointment. With his nomination expected to be filed today and no internal opposition in sight, sources say the party is heading for a smooth leadership transition.

Nagendran’s likely elevation marks not just a new chapter in state leadership, but also a renewed effort by the BJP to build stronger alliances, expand its voter base, and present a united front ahead of the tough electoral battle in 2026.