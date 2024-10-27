Home
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Amit Shah to Inaugurate New Passenger Terminal and ‘Maitri Dwar’ Cargo Gate at India-Bangladesh Border

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate a newly constructed passenger terminal and a cargo gate named 'Maitri Dwar'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate a newly constructed passenger terminal and a cargo gate named ‘Maitri Dwar’ at the India-Bangladesh land border crossing in West Bengal on Sunday. Located at Petrapole, this crossing is recognized as the largest land port in South Asia and serves as a crucial gateway for trade and commerce between the two neighboring countries.

An official statement confirmed that Shah will officially unveil the passenger terminal building and the ‘Maitri Dwar’ at the Petrapole land port, marking a significant milestone in the enhancement of cross-border relations.

Key Role in Trade and Passenger Movement

The Petrapole-Benapole crossing is one of the most vital land border crossings between India and Bangladesh, facilitating substantial trade and passenger movement. Approximately 70% of the land-based trade (by value) between the two countries transits through this port, which is managed by the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), a branch of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

This border crossing also stands out as the eighth-largest international immigration port in India, handling over 2.35 million passengers annually.

Enhanced Travel Experience with New Terminal

The new passenger terminal at Petrapole is poised to significantly improve the region’s infrastructure and enhance the travel experience for passengers crossing between India and Bangladesh. Designed with robust construction and advanced technological systems, the terminal promises safety, efficiency, and comfort for all users.

Reflecting the grandeur of modern international transport hubs, the terminal is equipped with a variety of amenities, including VIP lounges, duty-free shops, basic medical facilities, a feeding room for infants, and various food and beverage outlets.

With a capacity to handle 20,000 passengers per day, the terminal will centralize immigration, customs, and security services under one roof, featuring a built-up area of 59,800 square meters. Additionally, the government has implemented an automated entry and exit system using flap barrier integration to streamline passenger movement.

Strengthening Cultural and Trade Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided the Land Ports Authority of India with new momentum, direction, and dimension to enhance our cultural and trade relations with all South Asian countries,” the statement noted. This ambitious project is expected to redefine infrastructure and service standards, thereby enhancing the travel experience and positioning Petrapole as a pivotal hub in Asia.

Introduction of ‘Maitri Dwar’ Cargo Gate

Alongside the passenger terminal, the ‘Maitri Dwar’ cargo gate will also be inaugurated. This joint cargo gate, situated at the zero line, was agreed upon by both India and Bangladesh, and Shah had previously laid its foundation stone on May 9, 2023.

Given the high volume of daily cross-border traffic at Petrapole, which sees around 600-700 trucks per day, the Land Ports Authority of India established the new common cargo gate. This dedicated facility aims to ease and streamline the flow of goods between the two nations.

The introduction of Maitri Dwar is expected to significantly expedite the release and clearance of goods at the border, thus enhancing trade efficiency. Equipped with modern facilities, the cargo gate will feature automatic number plate recognition, boom barriers, facial recognition cameras, and access-controlled entry and exit points for trucks from both India and Bangladesh.

Filed under

amit shah India-Bangladesh land border crossing Maitri Dwar union home minister west bengal
