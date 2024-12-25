Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Amit Shah To Visit Tamil Nadu On December 27 To Inaugurate New BJP Offices Across Districts

During his visit, Shah will stay overnight in Chennai and then proceed to Tiruvannamalai the following day.

Amit Shah To Visit Tamil Nadu On December 27 To Inaugurate New BJP Offices Across Districts

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Tamil Nadu on December 27 to inaugurate newly constructed BJP offices in various districts. The Tamil Nadu BJP has been actively building party offices across various districts, with completed offices in Tiruvannamalai, Coimbatore, and Ramanathapuram.

During his visit, Shah will stay overnight in Chennai and then proceed to Tiruvannamalai the following day. There, he will inaugurate the district BJP office in person and, through video conferencing, inaugurate offices in Coimbatore and Ramanathapuram.

Apart from the office inaugurations, Amit Shah will hold meetings with senior BJP leaders during his trip. They are expected to discuss the current political scenario in Tamil Nadu, strategize on the ongoing organizational elections, and prepare for the 2026 Assembly elections.
BJP’s presence in Tamil Nadu is very limited, as the party has only four MLAs in the state out of the 234 Assembly constituency. MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam currently holds the majority in the state with 133 seats, while AIADMK forms the largest opposition with 62 seats.

Earlier on December 1, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai said that 2026 assembly polls would probably be the end of DMK and its dynastic politics in the state.

Annamalai also criticized Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s fast track promotion from MLA to minister to now as Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

“Mr Udhayanidhi Stalin wanted to come into politics. We are telling that this is an era of new family member coming in, probably the third generation to continue. They said no, no, he’ll be an MLA, then he became a minister, then he fast track as Deputy Chief Minister. Now Tamil Nadu politics is losing its merit. New people are not willing to enter and DMK is a prime example because you want to revolve around the same set of people and now Udhayanidhi Stalin coming up, probably Raja coming up, all sets of sons and daughters racing up. It clearly shows that it’s not a very democratic model and no model which is democratic and it will break eventually. And I’m very, very sure Udhayanidhi in entering would be a proof that DMK is a dynastic oriented party. It refuses to listen to other people and 2026 probably will be the end of DMK, will be the end of dynastic. We have to wait and watch,” Annamalai told reporters.

When asked about actor Vijay’s political debut, he said that Tamil Nadu politics is entering a new era because 2026 elections are those elections where one big party won’t come into politics, and it will be a “coalition era.” (ANI)

ALSO READ: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His 100th Birth Anniversary

Filed under

amit shah Tamil Nadu

Advertisement

Also Read

Pakistan Air Strikes Kill 46 In Afghanistan’s Paktika Province, Taliban Condemns

Pakistan Air Strikes Kill 46 In Afghanistan’s Paktika Province, Taliban Condemns

Kiran Bedi Calls Air Pollution India’s ‘Biggest Challenge’ & Urges Judicial Reform – NewsX Exclusive

Kiran Bedi Calls Air Pollution India’s ‘Biggest Challenge’ & Urges Judicial Reform – NewsX Exclusive

Tom Homan: White House Requests $86 Billion for Trump’s Mass Deportation Planx

Tom Homan: White House Requests $86 Billion for Trump’s Mass Deportation Planx

Dutch Court Convicts 5 Men For Violent Clashes With Israeli Football Fans

Dutch Court Convicts 5 Men For Violent Clashes With Israeli Football Fans

Salman Rushdie’s ‘The Satanic Verses’ Returns To India After 36 Years

Salman Rushdie’s ‘The Satanic Verses’ Returns To India After 36 Years

Entertainment

Barroz 3D X Review: Mohanlal’s 3D Fantasy Marks A New Milestone In Malayalam Cinema

Barroz 3D X Review: Mohanlal’s 3D Fantasy Marks A New Milestone In Malayalam Cinema

Allu Arjun’s Father Announces Rs 2 Crore To Family Of Woman Killed In Sandhya Theatre Stampede

Allu Arjun’s Father Announces Rs 2 Crore To Family Of Woman Killed In Sandhya Theatre

Trisha Krishnan Mourns Loss Of Beloved Dog Zorro: Actress Announces Break from Work

Trisha Krishnan Mourns Loss Of Beloved Dog Zorro: Actress Announces Break from Work

Suriya 44 Titled ‘Retro’: Karthik Subbaraj’s Crime-Drama Loaded with Action, Romance – Watch the Teaser

Suriya 44 Titled ‘Retro’: Karthik Subbaraj’s Crime-Drama Loaded with Action, Romance – Watch the Teaser

Vijay’s Special Wishes For Baby John, The Hindi Remake Of His Tamil Film Theri

Vijay’s Special Wishes For Baby John, The Hindi Remake Of His Tamil Film Theri

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox