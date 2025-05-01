Home
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Amit Shah Vows Justice While Warning Terrorists Behind Pahalgam Attack: The Fight Is Not Yet Over

Reaffirming the Narendra Modi government's firm stance against terrorism, Shah emphasized that every perpetrator involved in the Pahalgam incident will be tracked down and punished.

Amit Shah Vows Justice While Warning Terrorists Behind Pahalgam Attack: The Fight Is Not Yet Over

Amit Shah and PM Modi


Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a strong message to the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack, declaring that the battle against terrorism is far from over.

Speaking at a public event in Assam on Thursday, May 1, Shah asserted, “The fight is not yet over. They should not assume that by killing 27 of our people, they have won the war.”

Modi Government Vows to Eliminate Terrorism

Reaffirming the Narendra Modi government’s firm stance against terrorism, Shah emphasized that every perpetrator involved in the Pahalgam incident will be tracked down and punished.

“Each and every terrorist responsible for the civilian killings will face the consequences,” Shah declared. He added that the central government is committed to eradicating terrorism entirely.

The hunt for those involved in the Pahalgam attack has triggered a massive crackdown. Security forces have reportedly destroyed properties linked to suspected terrorists, signaling a no-tolerance approach. This aggressive action reflects the government’s resolve to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the region.

PM Modi Vows to Chase Down Perpetrators

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first public comments following the incident, delivered a powerful message during an event in Madhubani, Bihar. “We will pursue the perpetrators to the ends of the earth,” he said, indicating a wide-reaching and relentless effort to bring the attackers to justice.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also addressed the attack, assuring the public of a “loud and clear” response from the government. Speaking a day after the tragedy, Singh confirmed that India’s armed forces are ready to respond decisively to any such provocations.

newsx

