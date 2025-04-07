Amit Shah’s High Stakes Visit To J-K Begins; Check Out His Full Schedule

Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, kicking off a three-day visit packed with meetings, site inspections, and high-level reviews. His arrival comes at a critical time, as the region continues large-scale counter-terror operations, particularly in the Kathua district.

Shortly after touching down, Shah met behind closed doors with BJP legislators and senior party functionaries, discussing both regional concerns and organizational matters within the party.

Border visit, BSF outpost inspection on Day 2

On Monday, Shah is scheduled to visit the Line of Control (LoC) and the Border Security Force’s (BSF) ‘Vinay’ outpost in Kathua district. His visit there, expected to begin around 10:30 am, will focus on reviewing the current security arrangements in place along the border and understanding the challenges troops face on the ground.

Following this, Shah will return to Jammu where he will spend time with families of police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. The meeting, scheduled at Raj Bhavan, will also include the distribution of appointment letters to individuals selected for government employment on compassionate grounds. That event is expected to take place around 2 pm.

Development focus and security review in Srinagar

On Tuesday, the final day of his visit, Shah’s focus will shift to development and broader security. He will start the day at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar, where he will chair a meeting to review the progress of ongoing infrastructure and public service projects across the Union Territory.

A second, high-level meeting later in the day will zero in on security — particularly ahead of the upcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra. Intelligence reports have indicated potential threats from terror outfits to the newly planned Katra-Srinagar rail line, a key route expected to see high pilgrim traffic during the yatra.

Sources say Shah is likely to call for stronger security arrangements along the route and throughout the pilgrimage season. “Key decisions aimed at tightening Amarnath Yatra security are expected during this meeting,” said a senior official aware of the discussions.

Border wall project back in spotlight

Another major agenda item during Shah’s trip is the long-delayed border wall project along the International Border in Samba, Kathua, and Jammu sectors. The project, meant to strengthen the region’s defense setup, has been stuck due to compensation disputes related to land acquisition.

Officials suggest that Shah may use this visit to clear bottlenecks in coordination with BSF and local authorities. “Shah may take key decisions in coordination with BSF and administrative officials to resolve the deadlock and expedite the construction process,” the source said.

Party business and BJP Foundation Day

Shah’s visit also coincided with the BJP’s Foundation Day on April 6. After arriving in Jammu, he made his way to the Raj Bhavan before heading to the party headquarters at Trikuta Nagar, where he met with party MLAs and senior leaders.

The BJP celebrated its Foundation Day with a flag-hoisting ceremony at its Jammu office. State party president Sat Sharma led the event, joined by senior figures including MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma.

Security forces on high alert

As expected during a high-profile visit of this scale, security has been significantly tightened across Jammu and Kashmir. Police, paramilitary, and intelligence units have all ramped up presence to ensure smooth conduct of the minister’s engagements. Given the ongoing anti-terror operations and Shah’s scheduled visits to sensitive areas, all forces remain on high alert.

This marks Shah’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since Omar Abdullah’s National Conference government came to power in October. With critical infrastructure projects underway, national security in focus, and a major religious pilgrimage around the corner, the visit could shape key policy decisions in the weeks to come.