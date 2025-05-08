Home
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  Amritsar Airport Shut After Operation Sindoor: 21 Airports Closed Across Northern India Until May 10

Amritsar Airport Shut After Operation Sindoor: 21 Airports Closed Across Northern India Until May 10

Earlier, IndiGo cancelled its flight operations in 11 cities across north, northwestern, and central India until May 10, following aviation authorities' directives regarding airport closures.

Amritsar Airport Shut After Operation Sindoor: 21 Airports Closed Across Northern India Until May 10

In the aftermath of the Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, several major cities across northern India have been placed on high alert.


In the aftermath of the Indian Armed Forces’ Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, several major cities across northern India have been placed on high alert. As part of heightened security measures, Amritsar Airport has been shut down until further notice, according to the police.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP-2) Sirivennela, 21 North and North-Western India airports will shut until May 10, and no flights will be operated.

“We received information that all flights need to be cancelled and the airport has to be shut down. The whole airport is shut until further notice. As per the central government, 21 airports in North and North-western India will remain shut till May 10. No flights will be operated from here,” the police official told ANI.

Cancellation of flight operations

On Wednesday, SpiceJet announced the cancellation of flight operations to and from six airports in northern India, following airport closures implemented amid heightened security in the wake of Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

In its travel advisory posted on social media platform X, SpiceJet stated that Leh, Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Kandla, and Dharamshala airports are currently shut, and all flight operations to and from these cities remain suspended till 5:29 am IST on May 10.

Earlier, IndiGo cancelled its flight operations in 11 cities across north, northwestern, and central India until May 10, following aviation authorities’ directives regarding airport closures.

IndiGo in its travel advisory stated that Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Gwalior, Kishangarh, and Rajkot are the affected cities where flight operations have been cancelled till 5:29 am IST on May 10.

The Delhi Airport also issued an advisory for travellers after India carried out precise strikes overnight against nine targets in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to take down terror infrastructure on Wednesday.

(With ANI Inputs)

