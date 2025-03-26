Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Amritsar Court Grants Bail To The Man Accused Of Firing At Sukhbir Singh Badal

Amritsar Court Grants Bail To The Man Accused Of Firing At Sukhbir Singh Badal

A court in Amritsar has granted bail to Narain Singh Chaura, who was accused of firing at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on December 4, 2024, within the Golden Temple premises.

Amritsar Court Grants Bail To The Man Accused Of Firing At Sukhbir Singh Badal


A court in Amritsar has granted bail to Narain Singh Chaura, who was accused of firing at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on December 4, 2024, within the Golden Temple premises.

The bail order was confirmed by Advocate Baljinder Singh on Tuesday. Chaura, who had been in judicial custody for four months, is currently lodged in Ropar jail and will be released following the court’s directive.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Background of the Incident

On December 4, 2024, an assassination attempt was made on SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal while he was performing ‘seva’ (voluntary service) at the Golden Temple. The act was part of a religious punishment (‘tankhah’) imposed on him by the Akal Takht in August. This punishment was in response to decisions made during the SAD-led government’s tenure from 2007 to 2017, which were deemed controversial.

As part of the ‘tankhah’, Badal sat at the entrance of the Golden Temple with a placard around his neck, when the gunfire incident occurred.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Reaction from Chaura’s Family

Following the attack, Jasmeet Kaur, Chaura’s wife, expressed her disapproval of her husband’s actions. Speaking to reporters, she revealed that Chaura had told her he was attending a memorial event in Amritsar, and she had no prior knowledge of his involvement in the attack.

“I didn’t know what had happened until reporters came knocking at my door. He had previously been in jails in Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Gurdaspur. I don’t think what he did was right,” said Kaur.

Investigation and Alleged Links to Radical Groups

Security sources have suggested that Narain Singh Chaura had ties to radical organizations and had been under intelligence surveillance since his return from Pakistan. Authorities were already monitoring his movements before the Golden Temple shooting.

Following the attack, Chaura was arrested and remained in custody for four months before being sent to 14-day judicial remand on December 16. Now, with the court granting him bail, the legal battle in this high-profile case is expected to continue.

Must Read: UPI Rules Update: NPCI Issues Directive To Banks To Remove Mobile Numbers That Are Disconnected

Filed under

Sukhbir Singh Badal

Trump's executive order t

How Will Trump’s New Executive Order Reshape US Elections?
newsx

You Can Claim Your PF Amount Via UPI: EPFO Gearing Up Towards UPI Integration
Prince Harry resigns from

Why Has Prince Harry Resigned From His African Charity He Founded In 2006?
Two French military jets

French Military Jets Crash Mid-air During Stunt Rehearsal, Pilots Miraculously Escape | WATCH
newsx

Bhupesh Baghel’s First Reaction To CBI Raid Says “Now CBI Has Come”
newsx

CBI Raids Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s Residence
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How Will Trump’s New Executive Order Reshape US Elections?

How Will Trump’s New Executive Order Reshape US Elections?

You Can Claim Your PF Amount Via UPI: EPFO Gearing Up Towards UPI Integration

You Can Claim Your PF Amount Via UPI: EPFO Gearing Up Towards UPI Integration

Why Has Prince Harry Resigned From His African Charity He Founded In 2006?

Why Has Prince Harry Resigned From His African Charity He Founded In 2006?

French Military Jets Crash Mid-air During Stunt Rehearsal, Pilots Miraculously Escape | WATCH

French Military Jets Crash Mid-air During Stunt Rehearsal, Pilots Miraculously Escape | WATCH

Bhupesh Baghel’s First Reaction To CBI Raid Says “Now CBI Has Come”

Bhupesh Baghel’s First Reaction To CBI Raid Says “Now CBI Has Come”

Entertainment

When BTS’ Kim Taehyung Set The Internet On Fire With His Transformation

When BTS’ Kim Taehyung Set The Internet On Fire With His Transformation

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Final Destination Returns After 14 Years With New Trailer, Fans Say This Is What We Need

Final Destination Returns After 14 Years With New Trailer, Fans Say This Is What We

Have You Seen Actor Manoj Bharathiraja’s Daughters? See Photos Of The Late Actor’s Family

Have You Seen Actor Manoj Bharathiraja’s Daughters? See Photos Of The Late Actor’s Family

Who Is Manoj Bharathiraja Wife? Know About His Family, Films, And Career

Who Is Manoj Bharathiraja Wife? Know About His Family, Films, And Career

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk