Thursday, May 15, 2025
Live Tv
Amritsar Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs to 27 As Officials Confirm 4 More Deaths

The hooch tragedy that has shaken Amritsar continues to claim more lives. On Thursday, officials confirmed that four more people have died after consuming spurious liquor in villages around the Majitha area, pushing the death toll to 27.

The hooch tragedy that has shaken Amritsar continues to claim more lives. On Thursday, officials confirmed that four more people have died after consuming spurious liquor in villages around the Majitha area, pushing the death toll to 27.

According to authorities, three of the latest victims were from Bhangwan village, while one belonged to Galowali Kullian village. The shocking rise in fatalities has devastated entire communities, many of which are made up of daily wage laborers already struggling to make ends meet.

Minister Visits Grieving Families, Promises Support

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal visited the affected villages on Thursday and distributed financial compensation to the families of those who died. Each grieving family was handed a cheque of ₹10 lakh.

“No amount of money can compensate for the loss of a family’s breadwinner, but it is the government’s responsibility to do whatever possible to support the surviving members,” the minister said while addressing villagers.

He also assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible for this horrifying incident. “Strictest action will be taken against all those responsible for this tragedy,” he said.

Free Treatment and Aid for Survivors

Several people who consumed the toxic alcohol remain hospitalized. Dhaliwal stated that the Punjab government is covering all medical expenses for those undergoing treatment and will also provide ₹2 lakh in financial assistance to each of them.

Most of the people affected by the tragedy are from economically weak backgrounds and were dependent on daily wages to support their families. For many households, the deceased were the sole earners.

Villages Hit Hard Across Majitha Area

The tragedy has affected multiple villages in Amritsar Rural, including Bhangali, Patalpuri, Marari Kalan, Talwandi Khumman, Karnala, Bhangwan, and Therewal. In every village, families are mourning their losses while authorities work around the clock to investigate what went wrong.

Victims ranged in age from just 26 years old to 80, underlining the broad and indiscriminate reach of the toxic alcohol. Some of the victims reportedly fell ill immediately after consumption and died within hours.

Police Crack Down, Arrest 16 So Far

In the ongoing investigation, police have arrested 16 people linked to the incident. Two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered at the Majitha and Kathunangal police stations under sections 105 and 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the Excise Act and the SC/ST Act.

The authorities are also exploring whether more people were involved in the supply chain and manufacturing of the toxic brew.

Methanol Bought Online to Make Illicit Alcohol

A major revelation in the investigation so far is that methanol—a highly toxic industrial chemical—was used to prepare the deadly liquor. Police say the methanol was procured in large quantities through online platforms.

Methanol is a clear, colorless liquid often used in industrial products like paints and solvents. However, it is poisonous to humans if ingested. In this case, it was added illegally as a cheaper alternative to ethanol, the type of alcohol that is safe to drink in regulated quantities.

This dangerous substitution is what made the liquor so lethal. Experts say even small amounts of methanol can lead to blindness, organ failure, or death.

