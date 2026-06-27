Amritsar to Get Grand Temple Dedicated to Mata Sita and Luv-Kush: Arvind Kejriwal

Reaffirming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s commitment to preserving India’s spiritual heritage and promoting the values of Sanatan Dharma, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, joined devotees at the ‘Ek Shaam Bhagwan Shivji Ke Naam’ bhajan evening in Amritsar and announced a series of landmark initiatives aimed at strengthening Punjab’s rich religious and cultural legacy. From the construction of a grand temple dedicated to Mata Sita and Luv-Kush in Amritsar and the expansion of the Mukh Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojna to organising Ek Shaam Shivji Ke Naam across 22 cities and staging the spiritually enriching play Hamare Ram throughout Punjab, Kejriwal unveiled an extensive roadmap to deepen people’s connection with faith.

The AAP National Convenor also highlighted the ongoing ₹80 crore restoration of Patiala’s historic Kali Mata Temple as a reflection of the Punjab government’s resolve to preserve and promote the state’s revered places of worship.

Welcoming the gathering at the ‘Bhajan Sandhya’ (devotional evening), AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, “Today, the Punjab Government has organised ‘Ek Shaam Bhagwan Shiv Ke Naam,’ hosted by Hansraj Raghuvanshi. Many people came to me and said that never before has any government organised a ‘Bhajan Sandhya’ like this. This is the first government to hold bhajan evenings in this manner for the people and to strengthen their devotion. Earlier, such a programme was held in Jalandhar, and today it is being organised in Amritsar.”

Announcing the first good news, Arvind Kejriwal stated, “The series of Ek Shaam Shiv Ji Ke Naam, which began in Jalandhar and has now reached Amritsar, will soon be organised across all 22 cities of Punjab. ‘Bhajan Sandhya’ (Devotional evening) will now be held in all 22 cities.”

Sharing the second announcement, the AAP Chief continued, “There is the famous Kali Mata Temple in Patiala. The temple holds immense religious significance. People’s wishes are fulfilled there. Kali Mata removes everyone’s sorrows, fulfils everyone’s prayers, and visiting the temple brings immense peace and solace.”

“The Punjab Government is undertaking the redevelopment of the temple at a cost of ₹80 crore. The work will be completed by September. I request all of you to visit the Kali Mata Temple after October. You will truly enjoy it. I have personally seen the architectural model prepared for the temple, and the construction work is progressing at a very fast pace. A magnificent temple is taking shape. I believe that once completed, it will become the largest temple in the whole of North India,” he said.

The former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal added, “Many of you may be financially well-off. God has blessed you with everything, and you may wonder why you should go on a free ‘teerath’. But when you travel together with everyone else, you travel in luxurious air-conditioned buses, stay in good air-conditioned hotels, and your travel, food, accommodation and darshan are all completely free. The Punjab Government bears every expense.”