AMU Administration Defends Denying Permission For Holi Event, Students Allege Discrimination

A row has erupted at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) after the administration denied permission for a Holi Milan celebration on campus, triggering accusations of religious discrimination from Hindu students. The controversy has drawn protests from Hindu organisations and political leaders, with students threatening to escalate the matter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A controversy has erupted at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) after the administration declined permission to hold a Holi Milan celebration on campus. The decision has led to allegations of religious discrimination from some Hindu students, who have threatened to escalate the matter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi if their request is not granted.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Request for Permission

The request for the Holi Milan function was submitted by Akhil Kaushal, a master’s degree student, on behalf of Hindu students. The letter, addressed to Vice Chancellor Professor Naima Khatoon, was submitted to university proctor Wasim Ali on February 25. The students sought permission to organise the event at the NRSC Club on March 9.

Kaushal expressed disappointment over the refusal, alleging discrimination. “We have audio and video of the kind of discussion that took place in the meeting. If we are not given permission, then we will make those audios and videos viral on social media. Religious events of other religions are organised at AMU. Hindu students have no objection to them. Then why are Hindu students being stopped from organising Holi Milan Samaroh? The Prime Minister had described AMU as a mini India in his address. India is known for respecting all religions. Therefore, AMU Vice Chancellor Professor Naima Khatoon should also respect all religions and give permission for their programme. If we are not allowed to organise Holi Milan, then we will bring this matter to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Kaushal told India Today.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

AMU Administration’s Response

University proctor Wasim Ali defended the decision, stating that no special event has ever been permitted on campus. He clarified that while students are allowed to celebrate Holi in their hostel rooms or on campus informally, permission for a special event at a designated location has never been granted.

“A letter was received for a Holi Milan Samaroh but I want to say that permission has never been given for such a program at the university and even now, permission will not be given. Holi can be played, but we cannot give permission for celebrations and special events,” Ali said.

Professor Vibha Sharma of the Public Relations Department echoed the administration’s stance. “The administration is not in favour of starting any new traditions or such things in the future. As far as celebrating Holi is concerned, the tradition of Holi has always been there on our campus and not only Holi, there is a tradition of celebrating all the festivals of our country,” she stated, adding that the decision to grant permission for events lies solely with the institution’s administration.

Reactions on AMU Decision

The decision has sparked outrage from several Hindu organisations. The All India Karni Sena staged a protest march, chanting slogans such as “AMU’s dictatorship won’t work.” A member of the organisation demanded that action be taken to ensure equal celebration of all religious festivals on campus.

Political leaders have also weighed in on the matter. Samajwadi Party leader Ashutosh Verma urged the administration to reconsider the decision, stating, “No one should be stopped from celebrating festivals.”

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh criticized the denial, remarking, “If any university in India supports only a particular religion and bars the celebration of other festivals, then such cases must be reconsidered.”

BJP leader and former mayor Shakuntala Bharti issued a stern warning to the administration. “This university is not anybody’s personal property, it belongs to everybody, whether they are Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs or Christians. Secondly, the way they are acting saying that Holi will not be played. I am saying that Eid will also not be celebrated there. This is an open warning,” she declared.

Also Read: Indian Cricket Player Muhammad Shami Skips Roza For The Match, Is He A ‘Criminal’?