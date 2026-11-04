Amul Price Hike Before Diwali: Ghee And Butter Become Costlier; Check How Much Prices Have Increased And The New Rates

Every year, the days before Diwali bring the same shopping list: ghee for the sweets, butter for the kitchen. This year, the list has become more expensive, and for some shoppers, the first problem is finding the product at all.

What Has Changed

Amul has raised the prices of select ghee and butter products, according to reports. The 1 kg carton of Amul ghee is up by ₹50, and the 500 g butter pack is up by ₹15. The revised prices come just days before Diwali, when household demand for dairy products usually rises.

The New Rates

Product Earlier price Revised price Ghee, 1 kg carton ₹630 ₹680 Ghee, 500 g pouch ₹325 ₹345 Butter, 100 g pack ₹63 ₹66 Butter, 500 g pack ₹310 ₹325

The increase differs by product. The 1 kg ghee carton rises by ₹50 and the 500 g ghee pouch by ₹20, while butter goes up by ₹3 for the small pack and ₹15 for the larger one. Retail prices can vary by shop and city.

Why the Increase?

The reports link the hike to a surge in demand for branded ghee in Gujarat and Rajasthan. They connect that surge to enforcement action against suspected adulterated dairy products, which is said to have pushed some buyers to established brands.

A cooperative leader linked to Amul is reported to have said that authorities seized around 2 lakh kg of suspected counterfeit ghee across the two states in the previous six months. The festive season adds to the pressure, since ghee goes into sweets and traditional dishes and butter is a staple for homes and food businesses.

These are media reports. Amul’s own statement on the reasons for the increase is not in the information available.

Empty Shelves

Retailers in Ahmedabad and Vadodara have reportedly had limited supplies of some Amul products, particularly cow ghee. Supply constraints have also been reported in markets such as Pune and Kolkata, though the extent and causes may differ from place to place.

Who Feels It Most?

Households that buy ghee and butter regularly will see the difference, and so will those buying larger quantities for sweets and snacks during the festival. Small food businesses that use butter in bulk may feel it too.

A Recent Price Cut, Now Partly Undone

The hike follows a relief that consumers received only last year. In September 2025, the GST rate on several dairy products was cut from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, and Amul passed on the benefit by reducing prices across hundreds of packs. One report says the latest increase offsets the benefit consumers got from that cut. A direct comparison depends on the pack sizes and prices before and after, and I have not made one.

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