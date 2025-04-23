‘An Attack On Sanatan’: Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Dhruv Katoch on the Pahalgam Terror Attack | NewsX Exclusive

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has shaken the entire nation. Several innocent tourists, especially Hindus, were reportedly singled out, asked to identify their religion, and brutally killed. As outrage pours in from across the country, Major General (Retd.) Dhruv Katoch, a respected defense expert, shared his thoughts on this horrific incident during a live interview with NewsX.

“This Is an Attack on Sanatan, on India’s Soul”

Reacting to the attack, Maj. Gen. Katoch didn’t hold back. He called it one of the most disturbing events in India’s post-independence history—worse even than the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in terms of symbolism and cruelty.

“I think this is the most disturbing thing which has happened in India’s history since independence. I’m very serious about that. I consider this more serious than the Mumbai attack,” he said.

While the 2008 Mumbai attack struck the economic heart of the country, he emphasized that the Pahalgam massacre was a direct strike on India’s spiritual core. “This time it’s an attack on Sanatan, it’s an attack on India’s soul. And that is the difference. The one mistake which the terrorists have made—they have not realized that the soul is indestructible. Sanatan is indestructible,” Katoch explained, making it clear that this was no ordinary terror incident.

Holding Pakistan Accountable

In his scathing remarks, Katoch did not mince words about where the blame lies. “I think every Pakistani Muslim should hang his head in shame. It is unacceptable—that’s the only word I can use.”

He stressed that while India would not rush into action merely for optics, a response would certainly come.

“India will respond, make no doubts about it… there is no need to say that the response will take place within 6 minutes or 10 minutes or 1 hour or a day or a week. The response will be there.”

A Call for National Resolve

Katoch’s message wasn’t just directed at policymakers and military planners—it was aimed at every Indian citizen. He underlined that this moment calls for a national awakening. “We have been at war with the state of Pakistan since 1947… and I think we have reached the tipping point. The Indian citizen, the people of India—they’ll say: no more. No more. What has happened is unacceptable. We will not take it anymore.”

Scrapping Treaties and Declaring Pakistan an Enemy State

The retired General proposed strong and immediate policy steps, starting with ending all diplomatic formalities with Pakistan. “As a start, it won’t be a bad idea to scrap every single treaty which we have had with Pakistan and render it null and void and declare Pakistan as an enemy state. That has to be the first step.”

He also emphasized that this fight needs to be comprehensive, involving not just military but diplomatic and economic tools.

“It has to be addressed diplomatically, it has to be addressed economically, it has to be addressed militarily, and it has to be addressed by the will of the people.”

A Grim Warning for Pakistan’s Leadership

Katoch made it clear that the leadership in Pakistan—especially its Army—will not be let off the hook.

“Their Government is responsible, their army chief is responsible. Aasim Munir needs to answer for his crimes—and we will make him answer.”

He concluded with a powerful message to Islamabad, “Pakistan will be made to pay—politically, economically, militarily, in every single sense of the word—till terrorism stops. And it has to stop from their soil.”

The Bigger Picture: A Shifting Geopolitical Threat

In a broader context, Maj. Gen. Katoch also highlighted how threats to India are no longer just from Pakistan alone.

“We have been at peace for some time with the Bangladeshis. I don’t think we are at peace with the Bangladeshis any longer. They are joining the Pakistani bandwagon. They want to get back to being a slave of the Pakistani state.”

His comments underline growing regional instability and the urgent need for India to recalibrate its security strategy on multiple fronts.