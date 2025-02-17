An Earthquake With A Magnitude Of 4.0 On The Richter Scale Hit Siwan, Bihar At 08:02 IST Today

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Siwan, Bihar at 08:02 IST on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremors come just hours after similar seismic activity was felt in Delhi and surrounding areas earlier in the morning.
EQ of M: 4.0, On: 17/02/2025 05:36:55 IST, Lat: 28.59 N, Long: 77.16 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: New Delhi, Delhi.
Tremors Felt in Delhi and Surrounding Areas
Earlier on Monday, strong tremors were experienced at 5:36 AM in Delhi, including Ghaziabad, Noida, Indirapuram, and Greater Noida. The earthquake, also recorded at a magnitude of 4.0, had a depth of 5 kilometers. The National Centre for Seismology confirmed the event, noting that the tremors were felt across several parts of northern India.
The National Centre for Seismology, India’s official agency for earthquake monitoring, continues to track seismic activities throughout the region. The agency also reported that tremors from a significant 7.1 magnitude earthquake were felt in Kathmandu and parts of Bihar on January 7.
Stay Alert: Earthquake Preparedness
While the tremors in Delhi and Siwan were not major, residents are encouraged to stay alert and prepared for any further seismic events. Earthquake preparedness can help ensure safety during unexpected tremors.
