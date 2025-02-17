Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • An Earthquake With A Magnitude Of 4.0 On The Richter Scale Hit Siwan, Bihar At 08:02 IST Today

An Earthquake With A Magnitude Of 4.0 On The Richter Scale Hit Siwan, Bihar At 08:02 IST Today

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale struck Siwan, Bihar, at 08:02 IST on Monday, just hours after tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. At 5:36 AM, residents of Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Indirapuram, and Greater Noida experienced similar seismic activity.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
An Earthquake With A Magnitude Of 4.0 On The Richter Scale Hit Siwan, Bihar At 08:02 IST Today


An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Siwan, Bihar at 08:02 IST on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremors come just hours after similar seismic activity was felt in Delhi and surrounding areas earlier in the morning.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tremors Felt in Delhi and Surrounding Areas

Earlier on Monday, strong tremors were experienced at 5:36 AM in Delhi, including Ghaziabad, Noida, Indirapuram, and Greater Noida. The earthquake, also recorded at a magnitude of 4.0, had a depth of 5 kilometers. The National Centre for Seismology confirmed the event, noting that the tremors were felt across several parts of northern India.

The National Centre for Seismology, India’s official agency for earthquake monitoring, continues to track seismic activities throughout the region. The agency also reported that tremors from a significant 7.1 magnitude earthquake were felt in Kathmandu and parts of Bihar on January 7.

Stay Alert: Earthquake Preparedness

While the tremors in Delhi and Siwan were not major, residents are encouraged to stay alert and prepared for any further seismic events. Earthquake preparedness can help ensure safety during unexpected tremors.

(Source – National Center for Seismology) pic.twitter.com/mNcVErOpq6

— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025

Filed under

bihar earthquake

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch- Blake Lively Left Stunned As Ryan Reynolds Unexpectedly Cracks A Joke On Justin Baldoni Scandal During SNL 50

Watch- Blake Lively Left Stunned As Ryan Reynolds Unexpectedly Cracks A Joke On Justin Baldoni...

9 Dead In A Deadly Storm Leading Flood In Kentucky, Rescue Operations Underway

9 Dead In A Deadly Storm Leading Flood In Kentucky, Rescue Operations Underway

What Was The Epicenter Of Bihar Earthquake? Tremors With 4.0 Magnitude Felt In These Regions

What Was The Epicenter Of Bihar Earthquake? Tremors With 4.0 Magnitude Felt In These Regions

23 Year Old Man Kills 11 Year Old ‘Because He Was Angry’ In France

23 Year Old Man Kills 11 Year Old ‘Because He Was Angry’ In France

Delhi-NCR Earthquake: How To Stay Safe During Earthquake When You Are Trapped Indoors?

Delhi-NCR Earthquake: How To Stay Safe During Earthquake When You Are Trapped Indoors?

Entertainment

Watch- Blake Lively Left Stunned As Ryan Reynolds Unexpectedly Cracks A Joke On Justin Baldoni Scandal During SNL 50

Watch- Blake Lively Left Stunned As Ryan Reynolds Unexpectedly Cracks A Joke On Justin Baldoni

BAFTA Awards 2025: Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light Loses To Emilia Perez Yet Again

BAFTA Awards 2025: Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light Loses To Emilia Perez Yet

Not Hollywood Or Bollywood But This Chinese Film Has Broken Box Office Records Worldwide; Find Out Which

Not Hollywood Or Bollywood But This Chinese Film Has Broken Box Office Records Worldwide; Find

Bafta Awards 2025: What Is The Controversy Linked To Emelia Pérez? Actress Wins Two Awards

Bafta Awards 2025: What Is The Controversy Linked To Emelia Pérez? Actress Wins Two Awards

Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World Becomes A Box Office Hit Despite Poor Reviews; Here’s How

Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World Becomes A Box Office Hit Despite Poor Reviews; Here’s

Lifestyle

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox