Friday, May 9, 2025
Live Tv
‘An Eye For An Eye Makes The World Blind’: Ambati Rayudu Appeals For Peace Amid India-Pakistan Escalation

As India and Pakistan teeter on the brink of conflict, former cricketer Ambati Rayudu has called for calm amid rising nationalist sentiment. His message of peace, quoting Mahatma Gandhi, drew both praise and backlash on social media.

‘An Eye For An Eye Makes The World Blind’: Ambati Rayudu Appeals For Peace Amid India-Pakistan Escalation

Amid India-Pakistan tensions, Ambati Rayudu calls for peace quoting Gandhi, sparking mixed reactions on social media.


As tensions between India and Pakistan flared following a series of cross-border hostilities, former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu took to social media to appeal for peace. His message came in the backdrop of heightened military activity and public support for the armed forces from several prominent Indian athletes.

Sporting Icons Including Ambati Rayudu Respond to Rising Hostilities

Rayudu’s appeal came even as Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and other Indian sportspersons expressed solidarity with the Indian armed forces for their counter-strikes against Pakistan. The escalation began on Thursday evening when Pakistan launched a coordinated assault using drones, missiles, and heavy artillery, targeting both civilian and military areas.

The situation’s seriousness also impacted the sporting calendar. An IPL 2025 match in Dharamsala was called off midway due to security concerns. Both players and spectators were safely evacuated from the venue.

Ambati Rayudu Quotes Gandhi, Faces Mixed Reactions

Addressing the unfolding crisis, Rayudu shared a quote from Mahatma Gandhi on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “An eye for an eye makes the world blind.”

The post sparked criticism from a section of social media users, who perceived the message as ill-timed or contrary to the prevailing sentiment of national solidarity.

Unfazed, Rayudu followed up with another post, expressing concern for those directly affected by the attacks, “Prayers for peace and safety in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and other parts of India along the border. Hoping for strength, security and swift resolution for everyone affected. Jai Hind!”

Drone Strikes, Missiles, and Blackouts Across Northern India

The regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan were the primary targets of Pakistan’s aggression. According to sources cited by India Today, India’s advanced S-400 air defence system successfully intercepted eight missiles and three Pakistani fighter jets on Thursday evening.

In a concerning development, a drone struck Jammu airport, while other drones were intercepted over Jaisalmer and Pathankot.

These attacks came just a day after India launched Operation Sindoor, a counter-offensive aimed at Pakistani terror hideouts. Sources report that the operation resulted in the elimination of around 100 terrorists.

As the situation intensified, several districts in Punjab — including Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, and Mohali — as well as the Union Territory of Chandigarh, enforced blackouts on Thursday night as a precautionary measure.

Sehwag Delivers Strong Message

Earlier on Thursday, former India opener Virender Sehwag released a sternly worded statement condemning Pakistan’s actions. He lauded the Indian armed forces and criticised Pakistan for choosing violence.

“War has been chosen by Pakistan when they had an opportunity to keep quiet. They have escalated to save its terrorist assets, speaks so much about them. Our forces will reply in the most appropriate manner, a manner Pakistan will never forget,” Sehwag stated.

