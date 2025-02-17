Anand Mahindra Calls for National Strategy After Deadly Stampede At Delhi Railway Station

A day after a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station claimed 18 lives, industrialist Anand Mahindra emphasized the urgent need for a structured national strategy to prevent such incidents in the future.

Call for a Systematic Approach

Taking to social media platform X, Mahindra highlighted the importance of combining technology and process analysis to create an effective crowd management framework. He also encouraged collaboration between Mahindra University’s Engineering and Management schools to develop practical solutions. “We all need to chip in,” he urged.

This is heartbreaking. And a national tragedy. As the world's most populous nation, with one of the lowest per capita incomes, we need to make crowd control & safety an article of faith & a national mission. We need a template of crowd management that is a combination of…

How the Stampede Unfolded

The stampede occurred around 10 p.m. on Saturday when thousands of devotees rushed to board a special train bound for Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh. Eyewitnesses reported that confusion arose due to rumors about a platform change for the Prayagraj Express, leading to panic and a sudden surge of people. However, railway officials denied these claims, citing extreme overcrowding as the primary cause.

Northern Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Himanshu Upadhyay, explained that the chaos escalated when passengers descending from a foot-over bridge towards platforms 14 and 15 slipped, setting off a chain reaction. Delays in the Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani further intensified congestion at platforms 12, 15, and 16, exacerbating the situation.

Aftermath and Response

Most victims were rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors reported that chest and abdominal injuries, along with asphyxiation, were the likely causes of death.

Indian Railways has announced financial compensation for the victims: ₹10 lakh for the families of the deceased, ₹2.5 lakh for those critically injured, and ₹1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that a high-level inquiry is underway. A two-member committee, comprising Northern Railway’s PCCM Narsingh Deo and PCSC Pankaj Gangwar, has been tasked with investigating the cause of the tragedy.

Heightened Security Measures

In response to the disaster, authorities have reinforced security at the station, deploying additional police personnel and using barricades to control crowd movement. Even as normalcy begins to return, heavy footfall continues, keeping officials on high alert.

The incident has once again highlighted the critical need for better crowd management strategies at major transport hubs, reinforcing Mahindra’s call for a nationwide approach to public safety.

