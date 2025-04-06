Home
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Anant Ambani Completes 170-km Padyatra To Dwarkadhish Temple On 30th Birthday, Nita Ambani And Radhika Merchant React

Anant Ambani completes 170-km padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple on his 30th birthday. Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant call it a proud and spiritual journey.

Anant Ambani, non-executive director of Reliance Industries Ltd, completed a 170-km spiritual padyatra from Jamnagar to the Dwarkadhish Temple on Saturday, April 6 — a journey his family called spiritually powerful and culturally significant.

The pilgrimage, which began on March 29, concluded on Ram Navami, aligning with Anant’s 30th birthday. Walking approximately 20 kilometers each day, Anant chose to travel mostly during nighttime hours, emphasizing personal devotion and spiritual discipline.

Anant Ambani Offers Prayers at Dwarkadhish Temple

Speaking after completing the pilgrimage, Anant shared, “I extend my best wishes to all on the occasion of Ram Navami. I did the darshan of the Dwarikadhish, and with this, my padyatra has completed.”

The padyatra culminated at the sacred Dwarkadhish Temple, one of the most revered temples in Gujarat and associated with Lord Krishna.

Nita Ambani Praises Son’s Devotion and Cultural Leadership

Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, expressed her pride as a mother, highlighting the padyatra’s impact on youth and Indian culture. “As a mother, it’s a very proud feeling to see my youngest son Anant complete this padyatra to this divine place of Dwarkadhish… For the last 10 days, all the youngsters who have joined Anant’s padyatra have been spreading our culture. I only pray to Dwarkadhish to give strength to Anant,” she said.

Radhika Merchant: “This Journey Was Anant’s Wish After Our Wedding”

An emotional Radhika Merchant, Anant’s wife, revealed the personal significance of the spiritual journey, saying it was her husband’s heartfelt wish to complete it post-marriage. “Today, it’s Anant’s 30th birthday. It was his wish that he would do this padyatra after our wedding… We feel proud that we are celebrating his birthday here today,” she said, adding thanks to those who offered their blessings.

Bageshwar Baba Joins Anant Ambani’s Yatra

A notable moment of the padyatra came on April 4, when Bageshwar Baba (Acharya Dhirendra Shastri) joined the journey and was seen walking barefoot beside Anant’s convoy, adding a spiritual dimension and drawing public attention.

Anant Ambani’s Expanding Business Presence

Besides being a non-executive director at Reliance Industries Ltd, Anant Ambani also holds key roles across several group ventures:

  • Jio Platforms Ltd

  • Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd

  • Reliance New Energy Ltd

  • Reliance New Solar Energy Ltd

