Friday, February 28, 2025
Anant Ambani’s ‘Vantara’ Sets a New Benchmark in Elephant Care, Wins ‘Prani Mitra’ Award!

Vantara, under Anant Ambani’s leadership, has been honored with India’s highest animal welfare award for its pioneering efforts in rescuing and rehabilitating elephants through world-class care and medical innovation.

Anant Ambani


Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], February 27 (ANI): Anant Ambani’s Vantara has been conferred with the prestigious ‘Prani Mitra’ National Award, India’s highest honour in animal welfare, by the Government of India under the ‘Corporate’ category. The award recognizes the exceptional contributions of Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT), an organization under Vantara dedicated to the rescue, treatment, and lifelong care of elephants.

At the core of this recognition is Vantara’s state-of-the-art Elephant Care Centre, which provides a chain-free, secure, and enriching environment for over 240 rescued elephants. This includes 30 elephants from circuses, more than 100 from the logging industry, and others rescued from exploitative practices such as rides and street begging. Many have endured years of neglect and mistreatment, but at Vantara, they receive world-class veterinary treatment and compassionate care, as per the press release shared by Vantara.
Designed to support both physical and psychological well-being, the centre allows elephants to roam freely, socialize, and engage in natural behaviours across 998 acres of specially created forest, where they can forage, take mud and dust baths, and bathe in natural ponds.
The award was presented by the Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, Government of India, at a ceremony today at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Vivaan Karani, CEO of Vantara, acknowledged the honour, stating in a statement, “This award is a tribute to the countless individuals who have devoted their lives to protecting and caring for India’s animals. At Vantara, serving animals is not just a duty–it is our dharma and seva, a commitment deeply rooted in compassion and responsibility. We remain relentless in our mission to elevate welfare standards, drive impactful initiatives, and safeguard India’s rich biodiversity for generations to come.”
The Prani Mitra Award in the Corporate category is given to corporations, PSUs, government bodies, and cooperatives for their continuous contribution to animal welfare over the past five years, including Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding dedicated to animal welfare initiatives, as per the press release.

The Elephant Care Centre at Vantara is home to the world’s largest elephant hospital, offering advanced veterinary care that integrates allopathy with alternative medicine, including Ayurveda for chronic disease management and acupuncture for pain relief.
Its state-of-the-art medical facilities include a hydrotherapy pond with high-pressure water jets for arthritis treatment, a hyperbaric oxygen chamber for wound healing, and a dedicated foot care facility with pedicure specialists. A hydraulically operated surgical platform and specialized lifting equipment ensure stress-free medical procedures, while the longest-ever customized endoscope allows for advanced internal diagnostics.

The centre also features one of the world’s largest chain-free musth enclosures for the safe management of bulls during their musth period. Additionally, the hospital is designed to treat three elephant patients simultaneously, ensuring efficient and high-quality medical care.
Vantara operates the largest fleet of elephant ambulances – 75 custom-engineered vehicles featuring hydraulic lifts, rubber mat flooring, water troughs, showers, and caretaker cabins, ensuring a secure and stress-free journey for rescued elephants. Through these pioneering efforts, Vantara is setting new benchmarks in ethical elephant management, veterinary excellence, and lifelong care, as per the press release.

(Inputs from ANI)

