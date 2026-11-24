Anant Singh Daughter Wedding: Mokama MLA Anant Singh has put an end to speculation surrounding the cancellation of programmes at his daughter Shivangi’s wedding following heavy rainfall in Bihar. Addressing the rumours, Singh categorically stated that all the planned celebrations would take place as scheduled, including the much-anticipated horse race, musical performances and food arrangements.

Anant Singh’s clarification comes ahead of his daughter’s wedding on November 25, 2026. The wedding preparations had attracted considerable attention, with reports of rain affecting the arrangements at the venue. Questions were also being raised over whether the horse racing event and other planned celebrations would go ahead.

However, Singh has dismissed the possibility of cancelling the programmes and assured guests that the celebrations would continue as planned.

बारिश भी नहीं रोक पाएगी अनंत सिंह की बेटी की शादी का जश्न! कार्यक्रम रद्द होने की खबरों पर अनंत सिंह ने साफ कहा- घोड़ा भी दौड़ेगा, कलाकार भी आएंगे और खाना-पीना भी पहले की तरह होगा। #AnantSingh #BiharNews https://t.co/nD6WyIL44n — NewG (@newGindia) November 23, 2026







Anant Singh Says Horse Race, Artists And Food Arrangements Will Remain As Planned

Responding to questions about reports of programmes being cancelled, Anant Singh made it clear that rainfall would not force the organisers to change the wedding schedule.

He said that the horses would race, artists would arrive to perform, and food arrangements would continue as planned. His statement was particularly significant amid speculation that the wet conditions could affect the outdoor events.

Singh also indicated that even if certain arrangements, particularly the pandal preparations, faced minor delays because of the rain, it would not affect the main celebrations.

Rain Affected Preparations Ahead Of Shivangi’s Wedding

The weather conditions had become a concern for the organisers after rainfall affected preparations at the wedding venue. The horse racing ground also reportedly experienced waterlogging, raising doubts about whether the competition could be conducted.

The organisers subsequently began working on the affected areas to make the ground suitable for the planned activities. Preparations for the wedding celebrations also resumed after the rain subsided.

The horse race is expected to be one of the major attractions of the celebrations, alongside performances by invited artists. However, Anant Singh’s latest statement has made his position clear: there is no plan to cancel these programmes because of the weather.

Anant Singh Invites Guests To Attend Daughter’s Wedding

Anant Singh has also extended an invitation to people to attend the wedding and bless the couple. He welcomed everyone who wished to participate in the celebrations.

With the wedding scheduled for November 25, attention will now turn towards the celebrations and whether all the planned outdoor activities can take place as promised.

For now, the Mokama MLA has made one thing clear through his statement: the horse race will go ahead, artists will perform, and guests will be served food as planned.