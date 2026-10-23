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Home > India News > Ancient Sarovar Named After Lord Ram’s Grandfather, Maharaja Ajj, to Get Rs 93.94 Crore Makeover. Here’s What Centre Has Planned

Ancient Sarovar Named After Lord Ram’s Grandfather, Maharaja Ajj, to Get Rs 93.94 Crore Makeover. Here’s What Centre Has Planned

The Centre has given in-principle approval to a Rs 93.94-crore redevelopment plan for Maharaja Ajj Sarovar in Kharar, Punjab. The ancient religious site will be developed in the shape of a bow and arrow under the Swadesh Darshan scheme.

Maharaja Ajj Sarovar (Photo: X)
Maharaja Ajj Sarovar (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 16:44 IST

The ancient Maharaja Ajj Sarovar in Kharar, Punjab, is set for a major makeover with a proposed investment of Rs 93.94 crore. The Centre has given in-principle approval to the project, which aims to transform the historic water body into a major religious tourism destination. Located along the Chandigarh-Kharar National Highway (NH-21), the sarovar is named after Maharaja Ajj, the grandfather of Lord Ram. The redevelopment plan includes giving the site the shape of a bow and arrow, adding to its religious significance.

Rs 93.94-Crore Maharaja Ajj Sarovar Project Gets Centre’s Nod

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria told The Tribune that Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced the clearance during a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. The project was cleared in three rounds beginning in July. It received the final approval at a high-level steering committee meeting on September 15, chaired by the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Tourism.

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The project has been approved in principle under the Centre’s Swadesh Darshan scheme. The funds will be released to the Punjab Government after the formal sanction is issued. The Punjab Tourism Department will oversee the redevelopment work.

Tendering to Begin After Formal Sanction

A senior Punjab Tourism Department official said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann personally monitored the project before it received the Centre’s approval.

“Under the CM’s special push to promote tourism, we will begin the tendering process of the project immediately after receiving the formal sanction letter from the Centre,” the official said.

Kataria said he had visited the sarovar in March during the inauguration of the Ram temple on its banks. He had then promised to pursue the redevelopment plan. He later spoke to Mann, who directed officials to prepare a detailed project report for submission to the Union Tourism Ministry. The Punjab Tourism Development Board’s engineering wing prepared the plan with support from the Ram Mandir Ajj Sarovar Vikas Committee in Kharar.

Historic Site Has a 40-Year Struggle Behind It

Committee president Shashi Pal Jain said the sarovar covers 133 kanals along the highway. He described the Centre’s approval as a major achievement after decades of efforts to secure recognition and funding for the site.

“This project is an example of triple engine efforts: the local community, the state government and the Union Government,” Jain said.

He added, “This is the largest ever grant for a religious site in the region. It is a dream come true and the culmination of 40 years of struggle to get the site recognition and funds.”

Archaeological remains linked to Hindu, Buddhist and Jain traditions were excavated at the site during British rule. Authorities issued orders to protect the area in 1891, 1896 and 1926. Local efforts later helped repair the ghats and build Shri Ram Bhawan, an air-conditioned community centre. The site had also received a Rs 10-crore grant during Charanjit Singh Channi’s tenure as Punjab Chief Minister.

Water Supply Will Be Key to the Project

Filling the sarovar with water remains a crucial part of the redevelopment plan. Jain said the project would be complete only when the water body is filled. Under the proposal, surplus water from the BBMB’s Kajauli pipeline will be diverted to the sarovar during winter and on days when demand is low. Once implemented, the project is expected to strengthen the site’s religious importance and promote tourism in Kharar and the surrounding region.

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Ancient Sarovar Named After Lord Ram’s Grandfather, Maharaja Ajj, to Get Rs 93.94 Crore Makeover. Here’s What Centre Has Planned
Tags: Kharar NewsMaharaja Ajj Sarovarpunjab newsPunjab Tourismram-templeTourism Project

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Ancient Sarovar Named After Lord Ram’s Grandfather, Maharaja Ajj, to Get Rs 93.94 Crore Makeover. Here’s What Centre Has Planned

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Ancient Sarovar Named After Lord Ram’s Grandfather, Maharaja Ajj, to Get Rs 93.94 Crore Makeover. Here’s What Centre Has Planned
Ancient Sarovar Named After Lord Ram’s Grandfather, Maharaja Ajj, to Get Rs 93.94 Crore Makeover. Here’s What Centre Has Planned
Ancient Sarovar Named After Lord Ram’s Grandfather, Maharaja Ajj, to Get Rs 93.94 Crore Makeover. Here’s What Centre Has Planned
Ancient Sarovar Named After Lord Ram’s Grandfather, Maharaja Ajj, to Get Rs 93.94 Crore Makeover. Here’s What Centre Has Planned
Ancient Sarovar Named After Lord Ram’s Grandfather, Maharaja Ajj, to Get Rs 93.94 Crore Makeover. Here’s What Centre Has Planned

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