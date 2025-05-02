Home
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Lauds PM Modi’s Move On Caste Census As ‘Revolutionary Decision’

Chief Minister praised the Centre’s commitment to social justice and equitable development, stating that the caste census would play a key role in identifying socio-economic disparities and bridging the gap between different communities.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday termed the Centre’s decision to conduct a caste census as a “revolutionary” move, calling it a vital step towards uplifting the poor and ensuring targeted development across communities.


Addressing a public gathering in Amaravati alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu said, “PM Modi has also taken another revolutionary decision by initiating the caste census a commendable move that will help uplift the poor and ensure targeted support. India is on the path to becoming a great nation in the coming years.”

Referring to PM Modi’s presence at the event despite the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, Naidu added, “Despite being deeply saddened by the terrorist attack, PM Modi still attended today’s event. This reflects his unwavering commitment to the nation. We fully support him in taking strong decisions to combat terrorism.”

Naidu also reiterated his support for the Prime Minister’s leadership, calling him the right leader at the right time. “A new India is emerging under PM Modi’s leadership,” he said.

During the event, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple infrastructure and development projects in Amaravati worth over ₹58,000 crore. Among them, projects worth ₹49,000 crore were launched specifically for the capital region, including a greenfield airport, educational hubs, a Health City, and the Ratna Tata Innovation Hub.

Naidu, who reaffirmed his commitment to developing Amaravati as a world-class capital, said, “Amaravati is the sentiment of five crore people. With PM Modi’s support, we will complete its construction. Farmers gave 34,000 acres of land voluntarily, and this capital belongs to them.”

He also highlighted technological initiatives, noting that PM Modi had always guided him in areas like artificial intelligence and innovation. “No other politician understands technology the way PM Modi does,” Naidu remarked.

The Chief Minister concluded by expressing confidence in completing major projects like the Polavaram Dam by 2027 and the Bogapuram Airport by next year.

