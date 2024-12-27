Andhra Couple Dies By Suicide After Conflicts Over Son’s Relationship With Transgender Person

A couple from Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh, died by suicide following emotional turmoil over their son’s relationship with a transgender person and a financial dispute. Their son, Sunil Kumar, had spent Rs 1.5 lakh belonging to the transgender community, adding to the family's distress. Authorities are investigating the incident.

A heart-wrenching incident in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh has led to the tragic deaths of a middle-aged couple, Subba Rayudu (45) and Saraswati (38), who reportedly took their own lives after enduring months of emotional turmoil related to their son’s relationship with a transgender person. The couple’s son, Sunil Kumar, a 24-year-old autorickshaw driver, had been involved with the local transgender community for the past three years, leading to a series of family conflicts.

Strained Family Dynamics and Financial Disputes

According to the Nandyal Sub-Divisional Police Officer P Srinivas Reddy, the couple’s emotional distress intensified over the course of these conflicts. Kumar, who had previously attempted suicide due to the ongoing issues, added to his parents’ suffering. In addition to the familial disagreements, Kumar had spent Rs 1.5 lakh belonging to members of the transgender community, leading to a financial dispute. The transgender community demanded repayment from his parents, which further exacerbated the couple’s strain.

Reports indicate that public insults were directed at Subba Rayudu and Saraswati by the transgender community, further deepening their emotional burden. The compounded distress likely played a role in their tragic decision to end their lives.

Investigation and Official Response

Authorities have launched an official investigation into the incident. The local police are looking into all aspects of the case, including the ongoing family disputes, financial issues, and the pressure placed on the couple by their son’s actions. The emotional toll on the family, stemming from both personal and financial stress, has shocked the local community and raised concerns about the pressures faced by families in similar situations.

Sunil Kumar, the couple’s only child, had completed his B.Tech before working as an autorickshaw driver. His involvement with the transgender community, along with the financial fallout, reportedly led to significant tensions within the family, culminating in this tragic outcome.

This heartbreaking incident in Nandyal serves as a reminder of the complex social and familial pressures many individuals face. The emotional toll of personal relationships, financial issues, and social stigma can have devastating consequences, as seen in the untimely deaths of Subba Rayudu and Saraswati.

ALSO READ: ‘Dirty Politics Must End’: Annamalai Slams DMK, Announces Whipping Protest