Tuesday, April 8, 2025
  Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's 8-Year-Old Son Injured In Singapore School Fire, Hospitalized With Burns

Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s 8-Year-Old Son Injured In Singapore School Fire, Hospitalized With Burns

Pawan Kalyan’s youngest son, Mark Shankar, suffered burns in a Singapore school fire. He is hospitalised, while the actor-politician is urged to rush to his side.

Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s 8-Year-Old Son Injured In Singapore School Fire, Hospitalized With Burns


Telugu actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s youngest son, Mark Shankar, sustained injuries after a fire broke out at his school in Singapore. The eight-year-old suffered burns on his hands and legs, along with effects of smoke inhalation. He is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Singapore.

The Jana Sena Party, headed by Pawan Kalyan, confirmed the news on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. The party’s statement said, “State Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan’s younger son Mark Shankar was caught in a fire accident in Singapore. A fire broke out at the school where Mark Shankar was studying. He sustained injuries to his hands and legs in the accident. He also suffered from smoke inhalation. Mark Shankar has been admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.”

Following the incident, party officials and supporters have urged Pawan Kalyan to end his ongoing political tour in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district and fly to Singapore to be with his son. However, the actor-turned-politician has made it clear that he will complete his tour before heading overseas.

The update comes as a moment of concern for his followers, especially since Pawan Kalyan had just assumed the role of Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister. Fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to pray for Mark Shankar’s speedy recovery.

Mark Shankar was born on October 10, 2017, to Pawan Kalyan and his wife, Anna Lezhneva. Anna is a Russian model and Pawan Kalyan’s third wife. The couple met during the shoot of the film Teen Maar in 2011 and got married in a private ceremony on September 30, 2013.

While the exact cause of the fire remains unclear, the incident has sparked widespread concern both in Andhra Pradesh and among Telugu cinema fans worldwide. There has been no official word from Singapore authorities yet on the nature or extent of the blaze.

Meanwhile, party insiders remain hopeful that Mark’s condition will improve quickly. Several fans have also shared emotional messages online, showing solidarity with the family.

Stay tuned for further updates on Mark Shankar’s health and Pawan Kalyan’s next steps.

