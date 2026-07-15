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Home > India News > Who Is Seediri Appalaraju’s Son? Aarav Surrenders in Andhra Hit-and-Run Case After Trying to Frame Friend

Who Is Seediri Appalaraju’s Son? Aarav Surrenders in Andhra Hit-and-Run Case After Trying to Frame Friend

Former Andhra Pradesh minister Seediri Appalaraju’s son Aarav surrendered in a fatal hit-and-run case after CCTV evidence allegedly identified him as the motorcycle rider.

Seediri Appalaraju’s son Aarav surrendered in a fatal hit-and-run case. Photo: Video Grab
Seediri Appalaraju’s son Aarav surrendered in a fatal hit-and-run case. Photo: Video Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Wed 2026-07-15 14:17 IST

Andhra Hit-and-Run Case: Aarav, son of the former Andhra Pradesh minister and senior YSRCP figure Seediri Appalaraju, has ended up surrendering before the police over a fatal hit-and-run case. In Srikakulam district, the incident reportedly took away the life of a 45-year-old shepherd. The case is drawing attention because during the police investigation and also from CCTV visuals, it is allegedly showing that Aarav was the one riding the motorcycle at the time of the accident. At first, his friend Siddharth, who runs and owns the bike, was reportedly the person who admitted he was the reason for the crash. The confession raised the question that it could be a possible attempt to protect the former minister’s son. But public pressurised the police to investigate the case properly and after examining the CCTV footage and other evidence. They got to know that Aarav was the alleged rider during the crash. 

Did Aarav Try to Frame His Friend in the Hit-and-Run Case? 

The accident happened on the night of July 10 when a speeding motorcycle which was allegedly being ridden by Aarav hit a 45-year-old shepherd D Danayya.

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The incident happend when he was walking along the old National Highway near Kasibugga when the bike reportedly hit him. Danayya died on the spot.

However, the investigation soon took a more controversial turn when Aarav’s friend Siddharth, who is also the registered owner of the motorcycle, allegedly claimed that he was riding the bike at the time of the accident.

Police initially registered a case against Siddharth based on his statement. But that’s not where the case ended; Danayya’s family and local residents alleged that there was an attempt to protect the former minister’s son and that he was behind the wheel. 

Who is Seediri Appalaraju’s Son Aarav? 

Aarav Varma is the son of former Andhra Pradesh minister and senior YSRCP leader Seediri Appalaraju. Seediri is currently in judicial custody and has been sent to Ampolu District Jail in Srikakulam. 

The local court placed both Aarav and his friend Siddharth under remand for 14 days. Aarav was the one involved in a fatal hit-and-run case. 

How Did CCTV Footage Expose Aarav as the Alleged Rider?

Videos later surfaced allegedly showing former minister Seediri Appalaraju taking his injured son to a private hospital in Kasibugga on the night of the accident. Aarav had reportedly suffered minor injuries to his face and hands.

Police said CCTV footage and other evidence revealed that Aarav, not Siddharth, was allegedly riding the motorcycle when the accident happened. Then police started searching for him but Aarav surrendered at Kasibugga Police Station on Monday. He came to the police station with his lawyers and was later taken into custody for questioning. 

Investigators are also looking into allegations that witnesses were influenced and Siddharth was falsely blamed to protect the actual rider. 

Police have not yet confirmed these allegations and Further legal action will be taken based on the evidence collected during the investigation.

Also Read: ‘No Suicide Note, Parents’ questioning’: What Police Say on Woman Gurugram Techie’s Murder By Colleague 

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Who Is Seediri Appalaraju’s Son? Aarav Surrenders in Andhra Hit-and-Run Case After Trying to Frame Friend
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Who Is Seediri Appalaraju’s Son? Aarav Surrenders in Andhra Hit-and-Run Case After Trying to Frame Friend
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Who Is Seediri Appalaraju’s Son? Aarav Surrenders in Andhra Hit-and-Run Case After Trying to Frame Friend
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