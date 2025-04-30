Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Applauds Union Cabinet’s Caste Census Decision

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Applauds Union Cabinet’s Caste Census Decision

The Union Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, finalized the inclusion of caste data in the national census during a meeting held on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Applauds Union Cabinet’s Caste Census Decision

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Applauds Union Cabinet's Caste Census Decision


Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed strong support for the Union Cabinet’s recent decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming 2025 population census.

He praised the move as a milestone in ensuring inclusive governance and underscored its potential to bring transformative change for India’s marginalised communities.

Data-Driven Policy and Social Justice

Taking to social media platform X, Naidu shared his views on the decision.

“The decision to include caste enumeration in Census 2025 by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs reflects Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s deep commitment to inclusive governance. This landmark step will enable more precise, data-driven policies that address the needs of the marginalised communities in our country. Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas continues to evolve from principle to practice, strengthening the foundations of social justice in India.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Union Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, finalized the inclusion of caste data in the national census during a meeting held on Wednesday.

Move to Ensure Transparency and Uniformity

Following the decision, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed the media, explaining the rationale behind the inclusion.

He highlighted the inconsistencies and political motivations behind various state-level caste surveys.

“While some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes, these surveys have varied in transparency and intent, with some conducted purely from a political angle, creating doubts in society. Considering all these circumstances, and to ensure that our social fabric does not come under political pressure, it has been decided that caste enumeration should be included in the main census instead of being conducted as a separate survey,” Vaishnaw said.

Historical Context and Constitutional Backing

The Minister further pointed out that caste data has been excluded from the official census since India’s independence.

He referenced an earlier promise made by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2010 to consider caste census through Cabinet discussions.

“In 2010, then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh assured the Lok Sabha that the matter of caste census would be considered in the Cabinet. A Group of Ministers was formed to deliberate on this subject, and most political parties recommended conducting a caste census. Despite this, the previous government opted for a survey instead of a caste census, known as the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC),” he said.

Vaishnaw also clarified that the Census falls under the Union government’s jurisdiction, as outlined in Article 246 of the Indian Constitution. It is listed as Entry 69 in the Union List of the Seventh Schedule.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: ‘What Telangana Does Today, India Does Tomorrow’: CM Reddy On Centre’s Caste Census Decision

 

Filed under

BJP caste census chandrababu naidu India

AIMIM’s Owaisi leads 'S

What Is the ‘Switch Off Light’ Campaign Led by Owaisi Against the Waqf Amendment Act?
newsx

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Applauds Union Cabinet’s Caste Census Decision
newsx

‘What Telangana Does Today, India Does Tomorrow’: CM Reddy On Centre’s Caste Census Decision
Trump confirms Canadian P

‘Gentleman’: Trump Praises Mark Carney, Says Canadian PM Wants To Make A Deal, Will Visit...
newsx

Watch: IPL Drama Unfolds As Sam Curran Clashes With Punjab Kings Management In Heated Exchange
Pakistan PM Sharif urges

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Speaks To US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio, Calls India’s Actions...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is the ‘Switch Off Light’ Campaign Led by Owaisi Against the Waqf Amendment Act?

What Is the ‘Switch Off Light’ Campaign Led by Owaisi Against the Waqf Amendment Act?

‘What Telangana Does Today, India Does Tomorrow’: CM Reddy On Centre’s Caste Census Decision

‘What Telangana Does Today, India Does Tomorrow’: CM Reddy On Centre’s Caste Census Decision

‘Gentleman’: Trump Praises Mark Carney, Says Canadian PM Wants To Make A Deal, Will Visit White House Soon

‘Gentleman’: Trump Praises Mark Carney, Says Canadian PM Wants To Make A Deal, Will Visit...

Watch: IPL Drama Unfolds As Sam Curran Clashes With Punjab Kings Management In Heated Exchange

Watch: IPL Drama Unfolds As Sam Curran Clashes With Punjab Kings Management In Heated Exchange

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Speaks To US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio, Calls India’s Actions ‘Provocative’: Report

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Speaks To US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio, Calls India’s Actions...

Entertainment

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To Know

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be Monitored By Excise Department

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In Instagram Followers

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s Sanctions?

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After