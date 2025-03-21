Home
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Cancels Mumtaz Hotel Project, What's The Controversy?

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has scrapped several land allotments given to private companies during former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure, including a high-profile luxury resort project by Mumtaz Hotels Limited.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Cancels Mumtaz Hotel Project, What's The Controversy?


Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has scrapped several land allotments given to private companies during former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure, including a high-profile luxury resort project by Mumtaz Hotels Limited. This decision comes after growing protests from Hindu groups and religious leaders, who argued that the project was inappropriate near the sacred Tirumala Hills, home to the famous Lord Venkateshwara temple.

What is the Mumtaz Hotel Controversy?

The controversy began when Mumtaz Hotels Limited, a subsidiary of The Oberoi Group, was allocated 20 acres of land to build a five-star resort near the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park and Alipiri, the entrance to the Tirumala temple. The project was part of the YSR Congress Party’s plan to boost tourism and job creation in the region.

However, several religious groups and BJP leaders objected to the project, citing concerns over:

  1. The Hotel’s Name: Some groups felt that the name “Mumtaz” was inappropriate for a location close to one of Hinduism’s most revered temples.
  2. Food and Alcohol Concerns: Hindu groups feared that non-vegetarian food and alcohol might be served at the resort, which they believed would disrespect the religious sanctity of the area.
  3. Preservation of the Sacred Hills: Many argued that commercial activities near the temple could disturb the spiritual atmosphere and purity of the region.

Protests, including hunger strikes and sit-ins, intensified earlier this year, with religious leaders demanding the project’s cancellation. In response, CM Naidu officially revoked all approvals for the hotel and other similar projects near the Tirumala Hills.

Government’s Decision and Future Plans

During a visit to Tirumala, CM Naidu reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the sanctity of the seven hills. He stated that no commercial projects would be allowed in the temple vicinity. However, he hinted that alternative land might be provided for such projects in Tirupati, a nearby city, instead of the sacred hills.

The BJP welcomed the move, criticizing former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government for approving the project in the first place. Meanwhile, the hotel group had reportedly suggested serving only vegetarian food and no alcohol, but the government decided to completely halt the project in response to public sentiment.

About the Cancelled Project

The luxury resort, initially planned to be operational by 2027, was supposed to include:

  • 100 rooms and villas
  • Multi-cuisine restaurants
  • Conference facilities and banquet halls
  • A swimming pool, fitness center, and spa

The estimated investment was around ₹250 crore, and it was expected to generate 1,500 jobs. The company had signed a 90-year lease agreement in March 2023, receiving special concessions from the previous government.

With growing religious and political pressure, the Andhra Pradesh government has completely scrapped the Mumtaz Hotels project, ensuring that commercial development near Tirumala Hills is strictly regulated.

