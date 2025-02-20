Home
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to Attend Delhi CM’s Swearing-In Ceremony

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to Attend Delhi CM's Swearing-In Ceremony

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Delhi Chief Minister.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to Attend Delhi CM's Swearing-In Ceremony

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Delhi Chief Minister


Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday, February 20, 2025. The event, which will take place at the historic Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, marks a significant political shift as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returns to power in the capital after nearly three decades.

Mr. Naidu is expected to leave for Delhi on Wednesday evening, February 19, 2025, ahead of the ceremony. His presence at the event underscores his strong alliance with the BJP, a party that recently secured a decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections.

BJP’s Return to Power in Delhi After 27 Years

In a landmark victory, the BJP won 48 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, dethroning the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which managed to secure only 22 seats. This victory brings an end to AAP’s decade-long rule in the national capital under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be a grand affair, attended by several high-profile leaders from across the country, including Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of various states, and dignitaries from different sectors.

Naidu’s Previous Attendance at Swearing-In Ceremonies

Mr. Naidu has been actively participating in key political events and swearing-in ceremonies of BJP leaders across different states. In December 2024, he attended the oath-taking ceremony of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Sarita Gangadharrao Fadnavis at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Additionally, he was present at the swearing-in of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, further reinforcing his alignment with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Naidu’s Strong Criticism of AAP’s Governance

During the recent Delhi election campaign, Mr. Naidu took a strong stance against AAP and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal. On the final day of campaigning, he criticized AAP’s governance, particularly highlighting issues related to water supply and infrastructure in the national capital.

“There was no difference between drainage water and drinking water under AAP’s rule in Delhi,” he said, describing Kejriwal’s government as a “half-engine government” that failed to deliver effective governance. He also called Delhi’s governance model under AAP a “failed model,” emphasizing the need for a stronger administration under the BJP.

A Twist of Political Alliances

Interestingly, the political equation between Mr. Naidu and Mr. Kejriwal has seen a dramatic shift over the years. Back in 2019, Kejriwal had campaigned in support of Naidu and his party, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), during the Andhra Pradesh state elections. At the time, Kejriwal had urged the people of Andhra Pradesh to vote for the TDP, endorsing Naidu’s leadership. However, in recent years, the two leaders have found themselves on opposite sides of the political spectrum, with Naidu now firmly backing the BJP.

With the Delhi swearing-in ceremony set to take place, all eyes will be on the high-profile attendees, including Mr. Naidu, as the BJP cements its return to power in the national capital.

ALSO READ: Double Engine Government In Delhi: What It Means For The National Capital?

Filed under

Andhra Pradesh CM chandrababu naidu swearing-in ceremony

