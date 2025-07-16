LIVE TV
Andhra Pradesh: Father Kills His Teenage Son, Buries Body; second Wife Alleges Property Dispute Behind Murder

A man killed his teenage son in the Palandu district of Andhra Pradesh. The incident came to light after the teen's mother filed a missing complaint. The accused, identified as Venkateswarlu Naik, is a resident of Errabalem village. Police recovered the body and arrested the accused father.

Representative image (Credit -X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 21:37:06 IST

In a chilling incident, a father killed his teenage son in the Palandu district of Andhra Pradesh. The incident came to light after the teen’s mother filed a missing complaint.

The accused, identified as Venkateswarlu Naik, is a resident of Errabalem village who killed his son Bhukya Mangya Naik and and buried the body near a canal around ten days ago, police said. 

Body Recovered, Postmortem Being Conducted: Police

Police recovered the body and arrested the accused father. The body has been sent for the postmortem examination. Naik was the son of his first wife Koteswari’s son.

“The postmortem is being conducted under the supervision of the MRO. Venkateswarlu is now in police custody, and further details will be known after the postmortem and continued investigation,” they said.

During the investigation, angry locals attacked the police team. Inspector Suresh, who led the probe, was injured. Police had to resort to lathi charge to control the mob.

Suspected Mother Character And Property Dispute Are The Motive Behind Murder

Police said the motive behind the murder was a property dispute and suspicion over the mother’s character.

The victim’s mother, Koteswari, alleged that her ex-husband had earlier threatened to kill their son. She said to police, “We got married in 2006 and had two children. He killed one of our sons, suspecting my character. Later, we separated, and I was trying to protect my elder son.”

Tags: Man kills sonteenage son murder

