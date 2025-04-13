Home
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Andhra Pradesh Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills Eight, CM Naidu and Opposition Express Condolences

Eight dead and seven injured after a firecracker factory explosion in Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh. CM Naidu and YS Jagan express sorrow and urge medical support.

Andhra Pradesh Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills Eight, CM Naidu and Opposition Express Condolences


At least eight workers lost their lives, including two women, following a devastating explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district on Sunday. The tragic incident occurred around 12:45 PM, sending shockwaves through the region.

Authorities confirmed that seven others sustained injuries in the accident. Emergency services rushed to the scene to rescue the injured and recover the deceased. The injured individuals are currently undergoing treatment at local hospitals.

CM Chandrababu Naidu Reacts, Orders Medical Support

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock over the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure top-quality medical attention for the injured. He also instructed Home Minister V Anitha and local district authorities to supervise the treatment and assist the victims’ families during this critical time.

“Eight people, including two women, died, and seven others were injured in the fire accident,” Home Minister V Anitha confirmed to PTI. She added that further details are being gathered, and the focus remains on rescue and medical care.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Calls for Full Support to Victims

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed grief and solidarity with the affected families. Calling the incident tragic, he urged the state government to provide all necessary aid to the victims and their families.

Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed party leaders to visit the accident site and extend help wherever needed, emphasizing the importance of standing by the victims in times of such hardship.

A Grim Reminder of Previous Factory Accidents

This incident closely follows a similar tragedy in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district earlier this month. In that case, seven people were killed after a massive explosion at a firecracker factory near Deesa town, which led to a fire and the collapse of parts of the building.

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Neha Panchal, the Gujarat blast also trapped workers under debris, raising serious concerns about safety practices in such manufacturing units across the country.

Ongoing Investigation and Safety Concerns

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh have yet to confirm the exact cause of Sunday’s explosion, but officials suggest that an investigation is underway to assess compliance with safety standards at the factory.

As families mourn their loved ones and communities come together in solidarity, this incident underscores the urgent need for strict enforcement of fire safety regulations in fireworks manufacturing facilities nationwide.

