Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Andhra Pradesh Govt Suspends Senior IPS Officer For ‘Unauthorized’ Foreign Visits

The Andhra Pradesh government has suspended senior IPS officer P V Sunil Kumar for allegedly undertaking multiple foreign trips without prior approval during the previous YSR Congress Party regime.

The Andhra Pradesh government has suspended senior IPS officer P V Sunil Kumar for allegedly undertaking multiple foreign trips without prior approval during the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime.

In an official order, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand stated that Kumar, a Director General of Police (DGP)-rank officer awaiting a posting, had deviated from the government-approved travel plan on several occasions.

Justification for Suspension

Citing Rule 3(1) of the All India Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, the Chief Secretary declared Kumar’s immediate suspension. “Now, therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 3(1)… the Government of Andhra Pradesh hereby places P V Sunil Kumar, IPS, under suspension with immediate effect,” the order read.

Allegations of Misconduct

The government accused Kumar of repeatedly demonstrating willful disregard for established protocols, highlighting his “gross negligence, indiscipline, and grave misconduct” in undertaking international travel without the necessary approvals. Disciplinary proceedings are now being considered for these alleged violations.

Details of Unauthorized Travel

Between 2019 and 2024, Kumar reportedly made unauthorized visits to Georgia, the UAE, Sweden, the USA, and the UK. Notably, while he was granted permission to visit Georgia from March 1 to 4, 2024, he allegedly diverted from the approved itinerary and traveled to the UAE without authorization. Similarly, he reportedly visited the USA from February 1 to 28, 2023, departing from Hyderabad without securing government clearance.

These incidents occurred under the previous YSRCP government, led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, which governed Andhra Pradesh between 2019 and 2024. The suspension signals the current administration’s intent to enforce stricter adherence to service rules and disciplinary protocols.

Read More: Defamation Case: Delhi Court Directs Congress Leader To Share Info With Atishi Marlena, Sanjay Singh

