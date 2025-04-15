Andhra Pradesh Man Kills Pregnant Wife Days Before Her Due Date, Arrested

In a shocking incident in Visakhapatnam, a man allegedly strangled his pregnant wife to death just weeks before she was due to deliver their child. The accused, identified as Jnaneshwar, has been taken into custody by the PM Palem police.

The victim, Anusha, had been married to Jnaneshwar for two years. According to police and local reports, a heated argument broke out between the couple at their home, reportedly over ongoing marital issues. In a fit of rage, Jnaneshwar allegedly strangled Anusha, who was in the final stages of her pregnancy.

After the incident, Jnaneshwar allegedly told friends and relatives that Anusha was unwell. She was rushed to a hospital by concerned friends and family, but doctors declared her brought dead. Her body was later shifted to the King George Hospital (KGH) mortuary for post-mortem examination.

During police questioning, Jnaneshwar confessed to the crime. He was immediately taken into custody by the PM Palem police, who have initiated further investigation into the case.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Anusha’s grieving mother and friends have demanded strict action and justice, stating that no other woman should suffer a similar fate. The incident has sparked outrage in the local community, with calls for swift legal action and greater protection for women in abusive marriages.

Police are currently preparing a chargesheet, and Jnaneshwar is expected to be produced before the court soon.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin Government Forms High-Level Committee To Review Centre-State Relations