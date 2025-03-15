Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Andhra Pradesh: ONGC Employee Kills Sons Over Academic Performance, Dies by Suicide

Andhra Pradesh: ONGC Employee Kills Sons Over Academic Performance, Dies by Suicide

The tragedy occurred on Friday evening when the man, V Chandra Kishore, drowned his children in a water bucket at home. The man was said to be dissatisfied with their performance in school.

Andhra Pradesh: ONGC Employee Kills Sons Over Academic Performance, Dies by Suicide


A 37-year-old employee of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) allegedly murdered his two minor sons for their poor performance in studies before taking his own life in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district, police informed on Saturday.

The tragedy occurred on Friday evening when the man, V Chandra Kishore, drowned his children in a water bucket at home. The man was said to be dissatisfied with their performance in school and feared that they would not make it in a competitive world if they failed in their studies, police said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tragic Discovery

The incident came in front of everuone when Rani, wife of Kishore, spotted him hanging from the bedroom while the two children were found lifeless in a bucket of water. She called the police in immediately.
A suicide note was recovered from the scene, and its contents are currently being examined. Forensic teams have also been deployed, and a thorough investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the tragedy.

Talking of the case, a top police official stated, “It appears in preliminary investigations that Kishore was upset over the academic performance of his children. He was afraid that they would struggle in the future if they did not do well in studies. Unable to accept this, he took the extreme step.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The authorities have filed a case and are interrogating family members and neighbors to collect more information about the family’s circumstances prior to the incident.

ALSO READ: Heart Attack Due To Virat Kohli’s Early Dismissal? UP Girl’s Father Reveals What Really Happened

Filed under

andhra pradesh crime Suicide

newsx

Tornadoes Hit US, Leaving Multiple Dead Amid Rising Risk
newsx

Zomato Delivery Partner Eats Customer’s Undelivered Food: Social Activist Reacts, Know What Happened
newsx

At Least 9 Killed in Fresh Israeli Attack in Gaza
newsx

Andhra Pradesh: ONGC Employee Kills Sons Over Academic Performance, Dies by Suicide
newsx

Aligarh Horror: 25-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Before Sehri, CCTV Captures Attackers | Watch
newsx

Watch: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav Orders Cop To Dance On ‘His Tunes’ Or Get...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tornadoes Hit US, Leaving Multiple Dead Amid Rising Risk

Tornadoes Hit US, Leaving Multiple Dead Amid Rising Risk

Zomato Delivery Partner Eats Customer’s Undelivered Food: Social Activist Reacts, Know What Happened

Zomato Delivery Partner Eats Customer’s Undelivered Food: Social Activist Reacts, Know What Happened

At Least 9 Killed in Fresh Israeli Attack in Gaza

At Least 9 Killed in Fresh Israeli Attack in Gaza

Aligarh Horror: 25-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Before Sehri, CCTV Captures Attackers | Watch

Aligarh Horror: 25-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Before Sehri, CCTV Captures Attackers | Watch

Watch: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav Orders Cop To Dance On ‘His Tunes’ Or Get Suspended

Watch: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav Orders Cop To Dance On ‘His Tunes’ Or Get...

Entertainment

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch The Period Drama

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips