Andhra Pradesh: ONGC Employee Kills Sons Over Academic Performance, Dies by Suicide

A 37-year-old employee of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) allegedly murdered his two minor sons for their poor performance in studies before taking his own life in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district, police informed on Saturday.

The tragedy occurred on Friday evening when the man, V Chandra Kishore, drowned his children in a water bucket at home. The man was said to be dissatisfied with their performance in school and feared that they would not make it in a competitive world if they failed in their studies, police said.

Tragic Discovery

The incident came in front of everuone when Rani, wife of Kishore, spotted him hanging from the bedroom while the two children were found lifeless in a bucket of water. She called the police in immediately.

A suicide note was recovered from the scene, and its contents are currently being examined. Forensic teams have also been deployed, and a thorough investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the tragedy.

Talking of the case, a top police official stated, “It appears in preliminary investigations that Kishore was upset over the academic performance of his children. He was afraid that they would struggle in the future if they did not do well in studies. Unable to accept this, he took the extreme step.”

The authorities have filed a case and are interrogating family members and neighbors to collect more information about the family’s circumstances prior to the incident.

