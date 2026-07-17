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Home > India News > Andhra Pradesh Records 4 Covid Deaths, 12 Cases in Just Weeks; Is Covid-19 Making a Comeback in india?

Andhra Pradesh Records 4 Covid Deaths, 12 Cases in Just Weeks; Is Covid-19 Making a Comeback in india?

Andhra Pradesh has reported 12 Covid-19 cases and four deaths between June 26 and July 16, with Kadapa recording the highest number of infections. Health officials said all fatalities involved patients with serious underlying health conditions.

Andhra Pradesh Records 4 Covid Deaths, 12 Cases in Just Weeks. Photo: Canva
Andhra Pradesh Records 4 Covid Deaths, 12 Cases in Just Weeks. Photo: Canva

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-07-17 09:51 IST

COVID-19 has once again made a comeback after Andhra Pradesh reported 12 fresh cases and four deaths within just a few weeks. According to the state’s Health Department, the cases were recorded between June 26 and July 16. Officials have also confirmed that the four people who died had some serious health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and Kidney disease. The latest figure of COVID-19 deaths in India has sparked concerns among people. 

4 Covid Deaths, 12 Cases in Andhra Pradesh 

In an official press release, Veerapandian said, “Sporadic Covid-19 cases were reported in the state. Between June 26 and July 16, 12 people contracted the Covid-19 virus and four out of them succumbed.” 
Out of the four death which were recorded happened due to COVID-19, three were reported from Kadapa district and one was from Kakinada. 

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The commissioner said Andhra Pradesh reported its first Covid-19 case of 2026 in Kadapa on June 26. 

But that’s not where the list ends, as after that, 11 more infections were recorded across the state between July 1 and July 16.

Which District Reported the Most Covid Cases? 

Kadapa kind of recorded the highest tally of Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh with eight infections.. Guntur showed two cases, whereas Visakhapatnam and Kakinada each had one.

“All these cases were reported from different mandals, not as a cluster from a single place,” said Veerapandian.

The commissioner said 67 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state between June 26 and July 15. Eleven people tested positive for COVID and the 12th case was detected at Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

From all the infected patients, three are recovering in home isolation. The two other patients are receiving treatment in hospitals. The three patients have recovered and been discharged.

In India a total of 339 Covid-19 cases have been reported since July 1. In this list, Kerala recorded the highest number with 115 cases. Then Karnataka (64), Maharashtra (43), Tamil Nadu (39), Delhi and Andaman & Nicobar Islands (18 each), Rajasthan (12), and a few other states.

Also Read: Panic Or Betrayal? Couple Arrives To End Lives; Man Jumps First, Girlfriend Backs Out And Flees 

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Andhra Pradesh Records 4 Covid Deaths, 12 Cases in Just Weeks; Is Covid-19 Making a Comeback in india?
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Andhra Pradesh Records 4 Covid Deaths, 12 Cases in Just Weeks; Is Covid-19 Making a Comeback in india?

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Andhra Pradesh Records 4 Covid Deaths, 12 Cases in Just Weeks; Is Covid-19 Making a Comeback in india?
Andhra Pradesh Records 4 Covid Deaths, 12 Cases in Just Weeks; Is Covid-19 Making a Comeback in india?
Andhra Pradesh Records 4 Covid Deaths, 12 Cases in Just Weeks; Is Covid-19 Making a Comeback in india?
Andhra Pradesh Records 4 Covid Deaths, 12 Cases in Just Weeks; Is Covid-19 Making a Comeback in india?

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