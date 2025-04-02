Anganwadi Workers’ Salaries To Be Doubled? Digvijay Singh Pushes for Anganwadi Worker Welfare Board – What It Means For India

Senior Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh on Wednesday said that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, and Children, led by him, has passed its report for the Women and Child Development Ministry, recommending doubling the honorarium of Anganwadi workers and setting up an Anganwadi Worker Welfare Board.

“The Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports under my Chairmanship has unanimously passed its DFG Report for the Ministry of Women and Child Development,” Singh posted on X, recommending, “Doubling of honorarium due to Anganwadi workers and creation of an Anganwadi Worker Welfare Board.”

The standing committee has recommended that Anganwadis be transformed into ‘Saksham Anganwadis’, which would assist in addressing the challenges of malnutrition in children. Moreover, the committee advices that vacant positions in Anganwadis be filled by the end of 2025.

“Upgradation of all Anganwadis into Saksham Anganwadis cum creches with childcare facilities available for all children from six months to six years. Filling up nearly 2.13 lakh vacant positions in Anganwadis by the end of 2025,” Singh added.

Highlighting the importance of conducting a caste census, the committee recommends setting up a national mission to eradicate malnutrition and anemia by 2032.

“Conducting a geo-social caste census to map anemia and malnutrition across caste communities. Setting up a National Mission to eradicate malnutrition and anaemia by 2032,” the Congress leader said.

The committee also sought revision of Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana to grant benefits to all pregnant women and increase the amount due to a minimum of Rs 6,000.

“Revision of Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana to give benefits to all pregnant women and increase the amount due from 5,000 to a minimum of 6,000 – in line with the National Food Security Act 2013,” Singh said, adding that there must be an evaluation of POSHAN (PM’s Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nourishment) tracker app to resolve the difficulties being faced by Anganwadi workers and helpers.

Recommending the formation of special committee for internally displaced women and children in Manipur, the special committee suggested that National Commission of Women (NCW) follow up on the issue related to law and order in the northeastern state.

“Establishment of a special committee for internally displaced women and children in Manipur given the extraordinary crisis faced by its people over the last 21 months. NCW must follow up on issues relating to law and order in Manipur, given the loss of faith and confidence in the system shared by stakeholders there,” Singh said.

The standing committee’s report also suggested the creation of a comprehensive National Framework for Children to reconcile all laws, policies and stakeholders relating to children’s welfare.

