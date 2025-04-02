Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Anganwadi Workers’ Salaries To Be Doubled? Digvijay Singh Pushes for Anganwadi Worker Welfare Board – What It Means For India

Anganwadi Workers’ Salaries To Be Doubled? Digvijay Singh Pushes for Anganwadi Worker Welfare Board – What It Means For India

A parliamentary panel led by Digvijay Singh recommends doubling Anganwadi workers’ pay, a caste census for malnutrition, and a welfare board for child & women development.

Anganwadi Workers’ Salaries To Be Doubled? Digvijay Singh Pushes for Anganwadi Worker Welfare Board – What It Means For India


Senior Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh on Wednesday said that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, and Children, led by him, has passed its report for the Women and Child Development Ministry, recommending doubling the honorarium of Anganwadi workers and setting up an Anganwadi Worker Welfare Board.

“The Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports under my Chairmanship has unanimously passed its DFG Report for the Ministry of Women and Child Development,” Singh posted on X, recommending, “Doubling of honorarium due to Anganwadi workers and creation of an Anganwadi Worker Welfare Board.”

The standing committee has recommended that Anganwadis be transformed into ‘Saksham Anganwadis’, which would assist in addressing the challenges of malnutrition in children. Moreover, the committee advices that vacant positions in Anganwadis be filled by the end of 2025.

“Upgradation of all Anganwadis into Saksham Anganwadis cum creches with childcare facilities available for all children from six months to six years. Filling up nearly 2.13 lakh vacant positions in Anganwadis by the end of 2025,” Singh added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Highlighting the importance of conducting a caste census, the committee recommends setting up a national mission to eradicate malnutrition and anemia by 2032.

“Conducting a geo-social caste census to map anemia and malnutrition across caste communities. Setting up a National Mission to eradicate malnutrition and anaemia by 2032,” the Congress leader said.

The committee also sought revision of Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana to grant benefits to all pregnant women and increase the amount due to a minimum of Rs 6,000.

“Revision of Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana to give benefits to all pregnant women and increase the amount due from 5,000 to a minimum of 6,000 – in line with the National Food Security Act 2013,” Singh said, adding that there must be an evaluation of POSHAN (PM’s Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nourishment) tracker app to resolve the difficulties being faced by Anganwadi workers and helpers.

Recommending the formation of special committee for internally displaced women and children in Manipur, the special committee suggested that National Commission of Women (NCW) follow up on the issue related to law and order in the northeastern state.

“Establishment of a special committee for internally displaced women and children in Manipur given the extraordinary crisis faced by its people over the last 21 months. NCW must follow up on issues relating to law and order in Manipur, given the loss of faith and confidence in the system shared by stakeholders there,” Singh said.

The standing committee’s report also suggested the creation of a comprehensive National Framework for Children to reconcile all laws, policies and stakeholders relating to children’s welfare.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Anganwadi Digvijay Singh

A Pune-based makeup artis

Need A Sick Leave But Boss Wouldn’t Give? This Makeup Artist From Pune Gives A...
NASA astronaut Sunita Wil

‘Best Homecoming Ever’: Sunita Williams Gets The Warmest Welcome By Her Dogs; Video Goes Viral...
Anant Ambani is currently

Why Did Anant Ambani Buy 250 Chickens At Double Price? | Watch
Stock Market Today

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Look Green In Opening Session, Unpredictability Ahead
A viral video that showed

Caught On Cam: How This Man’s Risky Stunt Costed The Life Of His Dog
newsx

Queen Of Tears’ Kim Soo Hyun’s Intagram Followers Increase After Press Conference; Agency Headed To...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Need A Sick Leave But Boss Wouldn’t Give? This Makeup Artist From Pune Gives A Hack In Viral Video | Watch

Need A Sick Leave But Boss Wouldn’t Give? This Makeup Artist From Pune Gives A...

‘Best Homecoming Ever’: Sunita Williams Gets The Warmest Welcome By Her Dogs; Video Goes Viral | Watch

‘Best Homecoming Ever’: Sunita Williams Gets The Warmest Welcome By Her Dogs; Video Goes Viral...

Why Did Anant Ambani Buy 250 Chickens At Double Price? | Watch

Why Did Anant Ambani Buy 250 Chickens At Double Price? | Watch

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Look Green In Opening Session, Unpredictability Ahead

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Look Green In Opening Session, Unpredictability Ahead

Caught On Cam: How This Man’s Risky Stunt Costed The Life Of His Dog

Caught On Cam: How This Man’s Risky Stunt Costed The Life Of His Dog

Entertainment

Queen Of Tears’ Kim Soo Hyun’s Intagram Followers Increase After Press Conference; Agency Headed To Financial Doom

Queen Of Tears’ Kim Soo Hyun’s Intagram Followers Increase After Press Conference; Agency Headed To

‘No Squeezing When You Have A Baby’: Jennifer Lawrence and Husband Cooke Maroney Welcome Their Second Child

‘No Squeezing When You Have A Baby’: Jennifer Lawrence and Husband Cooke Maroney Welcome Their

From Kareena Kapoor Khan To Janhvi Kapoor: Watch Bollywood’s Divas Dazzle Vivienne Westwood’s Fashion Show

From Kareena Kapoor Khan To Janhvi Kapoor: Watch Bollywood’s Divas Dazzle Vivienne Westwood’s Fashion Show

‘It Is Not Right To Say Mohanlal Did Not Know About Movie’ Says Empuraan Producer Amid Controversy

‘It Is Not Right To Say Mohanlal Did Not Know About Movie’ Says Empuraan Producer

Why Kim Soo-hyun’s Net Worth And Brand Deals Are At Risk Following Allegations

Why Kim Soo-hyun’s Net Worth And Brand Deals Are At Risk Following Allegations

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture