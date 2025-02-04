Home
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
ANIIDCO: Environmental Management Plans For Nicobar Project Estimated To Cost ₹9,000 Crore

The Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project has drawn attention due to its strategic significance and potential environmental impacts.

ANIIDCO: Environmental Management Plans For Nicobar Project Estimated To Cost ₹9,000 Crore


The Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project has drawn attention due to its strategic significance and potential environmental impacts. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently sanctioned ₹88.69 crores for the first year’s expenditure on wildlife conservation as part of the project’s environmental management plan.

The Great Nicobar project, with an estimated cost of ₹81,834.22 crore, includes the construction of a port, airport, power plant, and township, including an area designated for defence personnel. The Island Development Agency (IDA), chaired by the Union Home Minister, is spearheading this holistic development initiative. The Union environment ministry granted forest, environment clearance (EC), and coastal regulation zone (CRZ) clearance for the project in October/November 2022.

Wildlife Conservation and Environmental Management

The sanctioned ₹88.69 crores will support the first year’s activities under the wildlife conservation plans. The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has submitted a research proposal to prepare detailed conservation plans for three key species:

  • Leatherback Sea Turtle
  • Nicobar Megapode
  • Saltwater Crocodile

The WII emphasized the need for a two-year field study to develop a comprehensive conservation strategy. Similar proposals have been submitted by the Sálim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History and the Indian Institute of Forest Management.

Institutional Roles and Responsibilities

During a monitoring committee meeting held in November 2022, representatives from key institutions discussed the project’s environmental impact:

  • Zoological Society of India: Prepared a conservation management plan aligned with EC and CRZ conditions.
  • Forest Department: Emphasized the inclusion of EC and CRZ conditions in the project’s master plan.
  • ANIIDCO: Tasked with ensuring compliance and overseeing project implementation.

Potential Environmental Impact

The Great Nicobar Islands are part of the Sundaland Biodiversity Hotspot, which is globally significant for its rich biodiversity. The project affects 44.2 sq km of revenue land, 121.87 sq km of protected forest, and 8.88 sq km of deemed forest.

Environmentalists have raised concerns over:

  • Deforestation: Rainforests in the region can have between 500 to 800 trees per hectare. The felling of trees for project development poses a significant threat.
  • Biodiversity: The potential impact on endangered species and unique flora and fauna.
  • Tribal Communities: The Shompen, a particularly vulnerable tribal group, and the Nicobarese may face displacement and cultural disruption.

Mitigation Measures

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav stated in August 2024 that “exemplary mitigation measures” have been incorporated to minimize environmental damage while addressing strategic, national, and defence interests. The project plans to incorporate:

  • Comprehensive conservation strategies
  • Reforestation initiatives
  • Measures to protect vulnerable species

Monitoring and Progress

ANIIDCO has released minutes of six monitoring committee meetings held since March 2023. Although the project’s port and airport reports are awaiting Union Cabinet approval, construction has not yet commenced. The power plant and township plans are still under preparation.

The Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project is a significant initiative for national development and strategic interests. However, it faces scrutiny for its environmental and social impacts. The success of the project will depend on the effective implementation of conservation strategies and mitigation measures to ensure a balanced approach between development and ecological preservation.

