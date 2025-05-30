Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: All 3 Accused Sentenced To Rigorous Life Imprisonment By Uttarakhand Court

The court found the trio guilty of murdering Ankita, who went missing on September 18, 2022, and whose body was recovered from a canal on September 24.

In a major development in the high-profile Ankita Bhandari murder case, a court in Uttarakhand on Friday sentenced all three accused to rigorous life imprisonment for the brutal killing of the 19-year-old receptionist in 2022.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Reena Negi delivered the verdict in Kotdwar, convicting Pulkit Arya, the main accused and owner of the Vanantara resort near Rishikesh, along with his employees Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, for the murder of Ankita Bhandari.

The court found the trio guilty of murdering Ankita, who went missing on September 18, 2022, and whose body was recovered from a canal on September 24. The prosecution alleged that Pulkit Arya son of now-expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya had a dispute with Ankita, following which he, along with Saurabh and Ankit, pushed her into the canal.

The case had sparked widespread public outrage and led to massive protests across Uttarakhand, demanding swift justice for Ankita.

Timeline of the Case:

September 18, 2022: Ankita Bhandari went missing from Vanantara resort.

September 24, 2022: Her body was recovered from a nearby canal.

January 30, 2023: The trial began after police arrested the three accused.

March 28, 2023: Prosecution began presenting witnesses.

May 19, 2025: Final arguments concluded.

May 30, 2025: All three accused convicted and sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment.

The court proceedings were based on a 500-page chargesheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). A total of 47 witnesses, including the investigating officer, were examined during the trial.

