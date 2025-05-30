Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: All 3 Accused Sentenced To Rigorous Life Imprisonment By Uttarakhand Court

Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: All 3 Accused Sentenced To Rigorous Life Imprisonment By Uttarakhand Court

The court found the trio guilty of murdering Ankita, who went missing on September 18, 2022, and whose body was recovered from a canal on September 24.

Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: All 3 Accused Sentenced To Rigorous Life Imprisonment By Uttarakhand Court

In a major development in the high-profile Ankita Bhandari murder case, a court in Uttarakhand on Friday sentenced all three accused to rigorous life imprisonment for the brutal killing of the 19-year-old receptionist in 2022.


In a major development in the high-profile Ankita Bhandari murder case, a court in Uttarakhand on Friday sentenced all three accused to rigorous life imprisonment for the brutal killing of the 19-year-old receptionist in 2022.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Reena Negi delivered the verdict in Kotdwar, convicting Pulkit Arya, the main accused and owner of the Vanantara resort near Rishikesh, along with his employees Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, for the murder of Ankita Bhandari.

The court found the trio guilty of murdering Ankita, who went missing on September 18, 2022, and whose body was recovered from a canal on September 24. The prosecution alleged that Pulkit Arya son of now-expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya had a dispute with Ankita, following which he, along with Saurabh and Ankit, pushed her into the canal.

The case had sparked widespread public outrage and led to massive protests across Uttarakhand, demanding swift justice for Ankita.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Timeline of the Case:

  • September 18, 2022: Ankita Bhandari went missing from Vanantara resort.

  • September 24, 2022: Her body was recovered from a nearby canal.

  • January 30, 2023: The trial began after police arrested the three accused.

  • March 28, 2023: Prosecution began presenting witnesses.

  • May 19, 2025: Final arguments concluded.

  • May 30, 2025: All three accused convicted and sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment.

The court proceedings were based on a 500-page chargesheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). A total of 47 witnesses, including the investigating officer, were examined during the trial.

ALSO READ: ‘Pakistan And The world Have Seen Power Of India’s Daughters’ Sindoor’ Says PM Modi In Bihar’s Karakat

Filed under

Ankita Bhandari Murder Case Pulkit Arya Life Sentence

Two Indian peacekeepers

Who Are The 2 Indian Peacekeepers Awarded With UN Medals Posthumously?
Four people were killed a

Punjab Firecracker Factory Blast In Sri Muktsar Sahib Kills 4, Several Injured: Rescue Underway
Tamil actor-turned-politi

TVK Leader Vijay At Mahabalipuram Felicitation: “NEET Is Not The Only Path, Democracy Needs Your...
newsx

Telangana Politics: KTR vs Kavitha Clash In BRS – Family Feud Or Leadership Battle?
A Delhi judge has been tr

‘I Was Extremely Surprised’: French Court Rules In Favour Of British Woman, Giving Her Pre-Brexit...
newsx

CBI Arrests ED Deputy Director Chintan Raghuvanshi In ₹20 Lakh Bribery Case In Odisha
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Are The 2 Indian Peacekeepers Awarded With UN Medals Posthumously?

Who Are The 2 Indian Peacekeepers Awarded With UN Medals Posthumously?

Punjab Firecracker Factory Blast In Sri Muktsar Sahib Kills 4, Several Injured: Rescue Underway

Punjab Firecracker Factory Blast In Sri Muktsar Sahib Kills 4, Several Injured: Rescue Underway

TVK Leader Vijay At Mahabalipuram Felicitation: “NEET Is Not The Only Path, Democracy Needs Your Vote”

TVK Leader Vijay At Mahabalipuram Felicitation: “NEET Is Not The Only Path, Democracy Needs Your...

Telangana Politics: KTR vs Kavitha Clash In BRS – Family Feud Or Leadership Battle?

Telangana Politics: KTR vs Kavitha Clash In BRS – Family Feud Or Leadership Battle?

‘I Was Extremely Surprised’: French Court Rules In Favour Of British Woman, Giving Her Pre-Brexit Right To Vote In EU

‘I Was Extremely Surprised’: French Court Rules In Favour Of British Woman, Giving Her Pre-Brexit...

Entertainment

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’ Audio Launch

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’

‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and Memes Online

‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran Film

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He Bailed Out Singer For $100

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually Assaulted Her Multiple Times

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth