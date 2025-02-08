Home
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Anna Hazare On Kejriwal’s Failure, Says ‘He Ignored My Advice, Focused On Money And Liquor’

Social activist Anna Hazare has spoken out on the Delhi Assembly election results, offering a sharp critique of Arvind Kejriwal and his leadership.

Social activist Anna Hazare has spoken out on the Delhi Assembly election results, offering a sharp critique of Arvind Kejriwal and his leadership. With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trailing far behind the BJP, Hazare reflected on what he believes led to the decline of AAP’s fortunes.

In a statement, Hazare said, “I have always said that during elections, a candidate’s conduct, thoughts, and life should be pure, without blame, and filled with sacrifice. These qualities help voters trust him.”

According to Hazare, he had warned Kejriwal long ago about maintaining these values in politics, but the Delhi Chief Minister did not listen.

“I told this to Arvind Kejriwal, but he did not pay heed. He eventually focused on liquor… why did this issue arise? He became overwhelmed by the power of money,” Hazare remarked, referring to the controversies surrounding the Delhi liquor policy.

The Fallout for AAP

The remarks come as a blow to Kejriwal, whose party is struggling in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Early results show the BJP with 41 seats, while AAP is far behind at 29. Hazare’s comments highlight the growing concerns about AAP’s leadership and the decisions that may have alienated voters.

Kejriwal’s Political Journey and Anna Hazare’s Role

Arvind Kejriwal rose to prominence during the 2011 anti-corruption movement, which Anna Hazare led. Initially seen as a close ally of Hazare, Kejriwal later broke away to form the Aam Aadmi Party in 2012. Since then, differences between the two have become evident, with Hazare repeatedly expressing disappointment over Kejriwal’s political choices.

As the results indicate a significant setback for AAP, Hazare’s statement serves as a reminder of the high standards once associated with the anti-corruption movement and how far things have shifted since then.

Also Read: Netizens Troll AAP’s Patparganj Candidate Avadh Ojha, Says ‘Raja Banane Ke Liye…’

Filed under

Anna Hazare On Kejriwal Delhi Elections 2025

