Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Anna University Sexual Assault: Supreme Court Stays HC Order On Adverse Remarks Against Police

The Supreme Court stayed key portions of a Madras High Court order, including adverse remarks against Chennai Police Commissioner and other officials, related to the leak of the FIR and the survivor’s identity in the alleged sexual assault of an Anna University student.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Anna University Sexual Assault: Supreme Court Stays HC Order On Adverse Remarks Against Police


The Supreme Court on Monday stayed key portions of a Madras High Court order, including adverse remarks against Chennai Police Commissioner and other officials, related to the leak of the FIR and the survivor’s identity in the alleged sexual assault of an Anna University student.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma also stayed, until further notice, the High Court’s directive for a departmental inquiry into the FIR leak.

Specifically, the Court stayed paragraphs 20, 21, 23, and 29(9) of the High Court order. Paragraph 29(9) had directed the Tamil Nadu government and the Home Secretary to initiate a departmental inquiry into lapses and negligence by officials under relevant service rules.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Supreme Court issued notice on Tamil Nadu’s plea seeking to expunge the adverse remarks concerning police lapses.

However, the Court clarified that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted for the case would continue its probe.

During the hearing, senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Siddharth Luthra, representing the state government, argued that the FIR and survivor’s details were inadvertently leaked due to a “technical glitch” in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) managed by the Centre.

Rohatgi explained that the error occurred during the migration from the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The state government also emphasized that it did not oppose the formation of the all-women SIT, which was part of the High Court’s earlier directive.

The Madras High Court had previously criticised the Police Commissioner for holding a press conference on the case without government sanction, terming it an avoidable action. It also flagged the FIR leak as a serious lapse that caused additional trauma to the survivor and her family.

Furthermore, the High Court criticised the insensitive wording of the FIR, which it said contributed to victim-blaming.

The alleged sexual assault occurred on December 24, 2024, on the Anna University campus in Chennai, involving a second-year engineering student. The case continues to highlight the importance of safeguarding survivor identities and ensuring accountability in law enforcement.

The Supreme Court has scheduled further hearings to address the issues raised.

Read More: Will Mumbai’s Coastal Road Project End City’s Traffic Issues?

Filed under

Anna University Sexual Assault

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Sridhar Vembu Steps Down As Zoho CEO, Shifts Focus To AI Research And Development As Chief Scientist

Sridhar Vembu Steps Down As Zoho CEO, Shifts Focus To AI Research And Development As...

Narendra Modi To Hold 3 Key Rallies In Delhi Ahead Of February 5 Elections

Narendra Modi To Hold 3 Key Rallies In Delhi Ahead Of February 5 Elections

Waqf JPC Approves 14 Amendments Despite Opposition Backlash

Waqf JPC Approves 14 Amendments Despite Opposition Backlash

Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: Supreme Court Appoints Retired Punjab & Haryana HC Judge As Observer

Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: Supreme Court Appoints Retired Punjab & Haryana HC Judge As Observer

“Unnao Case Convict Kuldeep Sengar Surrendered In Tihar”: Delhi High Court

“Unnao Case Convict Kuldeep Sengar Surrendered In Tihar”: Delhi High Court

Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop Its Release

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch Viral Video!

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert, Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert,

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How The Cricketer Reacted

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox