Monday, March 17, 2025
Anonymous Letter Exposes UP College Proctor Sexual Abuse, 59 Obscene Videos Found

The letter accused UP College Proctor of exploiting students by offering passing marks and job opportunities in exchange for sexual favors.

Anonymous Letter Exposes UP College Proctor Sexual Abuse, 59 Obscene Videos Found


A shocking case of alleged sexual abuse and blackmail has emerged from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, after an anonymous letter exposed the crimes of Rajnish Kumar, the suspended Chief Proctor of Seth Phool Chand Bagla PG College, commonly known as ‘Old Degree College.’ Kumar, who is now on the run, is accused of coercing students into sexual acts, recording them secretly, and using the footage to blackmail his victims.

Anonymous Complaint Letter Triggers Investigation

Nearly ten months ago, police received an unsigned letter detailing the alleged crimes of Kumar. The letter accused him of exploiting students by offering passing marks and job opportunities in exchange for sexual favors. The anonymous complainant, fearing for their safety, also reached out to NDTV recently, pleading for action.

“I have not used my real name because this ruthless professor will kill me. But what I cannot understand is, don’t the pictures I enclosed prove his crime?” the letter stated.

Shocking Evidence: 59 Obscene Videos Found

Along with the letter, authorities received a pen drive containing 59 videos, allegedly showing Kumar engaging in inappropriate acts with students. Investigators believe he used hidden cameras to record these encounters and later used the footage for blackmail. The complainant also alleged that others in the college administration were complicit in the crimes.

Following the revelations, police registered a case against Kumar under sections related to rape, sexual harassment, and sexual exploitation by a person in authority. Soon after, he was suspended by the college administration. However, he remains absconding, and a manhunt has been launched to apprehend him.

Kumar, in a PTI report, claimed he had been facing such allegations for 18 months and that previous investigations had yielded no results.

One of the biggest challenges for the police is the lack of formal complaints from the victims. Officers have stated that although they have strong video evidence, no student has stepped forward to testify, fearing social stigma and further harassment.

(WITH INPUTS)

