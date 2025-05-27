Home
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Another Burari Suicide Case? Chilling Details Emerge After Family Of 7 Die

In a deeply heartbreaking incident, seven members of a family from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, died by suicide in a parked car in Panchkula, Haryana. The incident happened on Monday night around 10 pm in the city’s Sector 27 area, shocking the local community and raising urgent questions about mental health and financial distress.

Family Took Poison Inside the Car

The family, who had been living in a rented house in Panchkula, consumed poison while sitting inside their Hyundai Aura car. Police believe the act was planned in advance, and investigators later recovered a two-page suicide note from inside the vehicle.

Suicide Note Reveals Financial Crisis

According to officials, the suicide note was written by the head of the family. In the letter, he explained that the family had gone bankrupt and could no longer cope with the burden of debt. He took full responsibility for their decision and mentioned that everything was his fault.

He also made an emotional request in the note, saying, “not to trouble his father-in-law”, and added that “all last rites and rituals will be performed by his maternal uncle’s son.” The note has now become a key piece of evidence in the police’s investigation.

Entire Family Lost: Parents, Wife, and Three Children

Among the seven who died were the man, his wife, their three children, and his elderly parents. Neighbors described them as a quiet family who mostly kept to themselves. The sudden loss has left people in shock, especially those who lived nearby and had seen the family just days earlier.

Before taking the drastic step, the family had gone to attend a religious event in Panchkula led by Baba Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham. After the event, instead of heading back home, they parked their car in Sector 27, where the tragic incident unfolded.

One Man Found Alive Briefly, Later Died

When locals saw a car parked for too long with several people inside, they became suspicious and approached the vehicle. They found only one person—the man in the driver’s seat—still conscious, though clearly in distress and trembling.

According to eyewitnesses, he told them, “the family was under overwhelming debt due to which, they had taken this extreme step.”

The bystanders immediately called the police.

Police and Doctors Tried to Save Them

Responding quickly, the police rushed all seven family members to a private hospital in Panchkula. But it was already too late for six of them—they were declared dead on arrival. The man, who was still alive when found, was shifted to another hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, he also passed away later.

Police are now trying to trace the full history of the family’s financial troubles and are also speaking with relatives and neighbors to piece together the timeline that led up to this tragedy.

