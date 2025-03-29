Another NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Tamil Nadu, Exam Stress Blamed

In a tragic incident, yet another National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Tamil Nadu. The deceased, Dharshini, had been preparing for NEET since 2021 and was scheduled to appear for the exam on May 4, 2024. According to a report by IANS, she was found dead in Kilambakkam on Saturday, allegedly due to exam-related stress.

Local Kilambakkam Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. This heartbreaking incident adds to the growing concerns over the mental health impact of NEET on students in Tamil Nadu.

A Disturbing Pattern of NEET-Related Suicides in Tamil Nadu

Dharshini’s death is not an isolated case. Tamil Nadu has witnessed multiple NEET-related suicides over the years, highlighting the immense pressure students face due to the competitive medical entrance exam.

On March 1, 2024, Indhu, a 19-year-old student from Thadapuram village, Villupuram, allegedly ended her life fearing that she might underperform in NEET. She had completed her Class 12 with good marks and had taken private coaching in Puducherry.

Despite scoring 350 marks in NEET-2023, Indhu failed to qualify for a medical seat and decided to re-attempt the exam in 2024. However, the fear of failure weighed heavily on her. Her family, who were working in the fields, discovered her hanging from a ceiling fan when they returned home. The Velimedu Pettai police are investigating the case.

A similar incident occurred in October 2024, when S. Punitha, another 19-year-old NEET aspirant from Salem district, died by suicide after failing to secure a medical seat despite undergoing two years of coaching. She had attended paramedical counseling but couldn’t get admission under the government quota, leading to severe distress.

Tamil Nadu’s Strong Opposition to NEET

Tamil Nadu’s government has consistently opposed NEET, arguing that it is unfair to economically weaker students and those from Tamil-medium schools. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies have been vocal about their demand for the state’s exemption from NEET, citing the extreme pressure and stress the exam places on students.

In June 2024, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution against NEET, reinforcing the state’s opposition to the entrance exam. The move came amid widespread criticism of question paper leaks and the postponement of NEET-PG 2024, further raising concerns about the exam’s credibility and fairness.

Growing Concerns Over Student Mental Health

The increasing number of suicides linked to NEET has raised serious questions about the impact of extreme academic pressure on students. Experts and student groups have called for better mental health support, exam reforms, and alternative admission processes to prevent further tragedies.

As Tamil Nadu continues to push for NEET exemption, the question remains: How many more students will succumb to exam stress before real change happens?

