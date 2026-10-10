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Home > India News > Anshan Fast or Padyatra March? Sonam Wangchuk’s Warning After CJP Protest Arrests, Says India Is Under ‘Undeclared Emergency’

Anshan Fast or Padyatra March? Sonam Wangchuk’s Warning After CJP Protest Arrests, Says India Is Under ‘Undeclared Emergency’

Sonam Wangchuk has threatened a hunger strike or foot march if CJP protesters are not released by the following day. His warning followed mass detentions at a Delhi protest over alleged electoral irregularities.

Sonam Wangchuk threatens hunger strike over CJP protest arrests (Photo: X)
Sonam Wangchuk threatens hunger strike over CJP protest arrests (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 19:15 IST

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who stayed away from the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) October 10 protest in New Delhi, has now threatened to launch a hunger strike or foot march if detained protesters are not released. His warning came a day after he explained why he would not join the demonstration, citing important work in Ladakh.

“India in a state of undeclared Emergency,” Wangchuk wrote on X, reacting to the mass detentions of CJP members and other leaders. He specifically expressed concern over the arrest of CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke and others after protesters were prevented from demonstrating at Jantar Mantar over alleged electoral irregularities and claims of collusion between the Election Commission and the ruling BJP.

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Wangchuk Gives Deadline For Release Of Arrested CJP Protesters

In his post, Wangchuk warned that he could consider launching an agitation if those detained were not freed by the following day.

“I will be compelled to consider an Anshan Fast (hunger strike) or Padyatra March (foot march) if they are not released by tomorrow,” he said.

He also explained why his position had changed since his earlier message appealing for unity and peace during the protest.

“Yesterday when I posted a message appealing for unity & peace in today’s protest I had never imagined that the biggest democracy in the world would be under an undeclared Emergency,” he wrote.

Wangchuk later said he had expected other leaders to guide the movement but was concerned after learning that they had been arrested.

Why Wangchuk Stayed Away From The October 10 Protest

Before the demonstration, Wangchuk had said he had other responsibilities to attend to in Ladakh. He highlighted ongoing work related to national security, water conservation and the Himalayan region’s vulnerability to glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs).

He said his team was preparing for winter and working on artificial glaciers to improve water security. He also referred to experiments aimed at addressing the risks posed by more than 200 glacial lakes in the high Himalayas.

“I send my bestest wishes to all & urge the leaders of different groups to stay united & show statesmanship,” he had written, while urging Gen Z participants to remain peaceful.

“I hope we won’t let Baapu down,” he added, invoking Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violent protest.

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Anshan Fast or Padyatra March? Sonam Wangchuk’s Warning After CJP Protest Arrests, Says India Is Under ‘Undeclared Emergency’
Tags: CJP protestCJP Protest ArrestsDelhi NewsIndia Political NewsJantar MantarSonam WangchukSonam Wangchuk Hunger StrikeUndeclared Emergency

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Anshan Fast or Padyatra March? Sonam Wangchuk’s Warning After CJP Protest Arrests, Says India Is Under ‘Undeclared Emergency’

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Anshan Fast or Padyatra March? Sonam Wangchuk’s Warning After CJP Protest Arrests, Says India Is Under ‘Undeclared Emergency’

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Anshan Fast or Padyatra March? Sonam Wangchuk’s Warning After CJP Protest Arrests, Says India Is Under ‘Undeclared Emergency’
Anshan Fast or Padyatra March? Sonam Wangchuk’s Warning After CJP Protest Arrests, Says India Is Under ‘Undeclared Emergency’
Anshan Fast or Padyatra March? Sonam Wangchuk’s Warning After CJP Protest Arrests, Says India Is Under ‘Undeclared Emergency’
Anshan Fast or Padyatra March? Sonam Wangchuk’s Warning After CJP Protest Arrests, Says India Is Under ‘Undeclared Emergency’
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