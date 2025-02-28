Home
Saturday, March 1, 2025
  Anshuman Sinha & Dr C Gasparic Discuss 'Mobility And Sustainable Solutions' In India

Anshuman Sinha & Dr C Gasparic Discuss ‘Mobility And Sustainable Solutions’ In India

Anshuman Sinha, who is Partner & India Head Automotive of Kearny, talks about traffic management. To which he said, "As part of my portfolio of work, I actually do work a lot with the government of India."

Anshuman Sinha & Dr C Gasparic Discuss ‘Mobility And Sustainable Solutions’ In India

Anshuman Sinha


Anshuman Sinha, who is Partner & India Head Automotive of Kearny, talks about traffic management. To which he said, "As part of my portfolio of work, I actually do work a lot with the government of India, specifically the Ministry of Roads. And we do realize that many of these issues that have been highlighted in the global context are almost equally applicable to India, and some of them are probably a little bit more tithing in our case."

‘Quality Of Congestion Is Well-Known Phenomenon’: Anshuman Sinha

Anshuman Sinha talks about traffic management and quality of congestion. He said, “I think the fact that, in general, the quality of congestion, the quality of traffic management, is a well-known phenomenon in our cities.”

Further, he added, “Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai—most of them have upwards of 600 to 700 cars for every kilometer of road, which is only so much that can be accommodated. And more, more keep getting added every day, which is a challenge that we continue to have. In terms of regulatory aspects, you know, obviously the last few years have been probably the single biggest game changer as far as public transport, or at least shared public transport, is concerned.”

NXT Conclave: What It Is About?

As nations navigate complex economic landscapes, rapid technological advancements, and the urgency of sustainability, NXT Conclave 2025 served as a catalyst for action. Designed to accelerate innovation, influence global policymaking, and foster strategic collaborations, NXT plays a defining role in shaping the future of industries, economies, and societies.

With exclusive leadership roundtables, NXT brought together the brightest minds to forge partnerships that drive sustainable growth, technological advancement, and geopolitical stability.

The inaugural NXT Conclave 2025 will bring together some of the most influential global leaders, with Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest, reaffirming India’s leadership in global governance and innovation.

Watch the whole session here:

NXT NXT Conclave 2025

