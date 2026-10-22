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Home > India News > Anti-CEC Protests: Delhi High Court Reserves Verdict on Neha Bora’s Plea Challenging Personal Bond

Anti-CEC Protests: Delhi High Court Reserves Verdict on Neha Bora’s Plea Challenging Personal Bond

During the hearing, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Bora, argued that the protests led by her had been peaceful and that she had not called for any violence. Sankaranarayanan also told the court that Neha Bora had called for a protest at Mandi House on October 16 and was detained within 10–15 minutes of reaching the location after raising slogans.

The court is scheduled to pronounce its decision at 6 pm on Friday.
The court is scheduled to pronounce its decision at 6 pm on Friday.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 18:08 IST

The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a plea filed by All India Students’ Association (AISA) leader Neha Bora challenging a notice directing her to execute a personal bond of Rs 10,000 to maintain peace in connection with protests against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar for alleged ‘vote theft’.
 
The court is scheduled to pronounce its decision at 6 pm on Friday.
 
During the hearing, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Bora, argued that the protests led by her had been peaceful and that she had not called for any violence. Sankaranarayanan also told the court that Neha Bora had called for a protest at Mandi House on October 16 and was detained within 10–15 minutes of reaching the location after raising slogans.
 
Bora’s counsel also questioned allegations linking Neha Bora to the protest at Connaught Place and argued that the demonstration there had been organised by another organisation.
 
Bora’s lawyer challenged the legality of her detention and alleged that protesters were being detained without being allowed to contact their lawyers.
 
He also raised questions over the enforcement of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
 
“There is no 163 there, but loudspeakers are telling us that 163 is in place,” the senior advocate submitted, questioning the manner in which the restrictions were being communicated and enforced.
 
Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, who appeared for the Delhi Police, raised objections to the maintainability of Bora’s petition.
 
Earlier, Bora approached the high court challenging the notice requiring her to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000 to maintain peace. The court now has reserved its verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides. 
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Anti-CEC Protests: Delhi High Court Reserves Verdict on Neha Bora’s Plea Challenging Personal Bond

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Anti-CEC Protests: Delhi High Court Reserves Verdict on Neha Bora’s Plea Challenging Personal Bond

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Anti-CEC Protests: Delhi High Court Reserves Verdict on Neha Bora’s Plea Challenging Personal Bond
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