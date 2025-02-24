Home
‘Anti-Dalit, Anti-Sikh’: Atishi Accuses BJP Over Removal Of Photo

Atishi, the former chief minister of Delhi and the leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly, has charged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has anti-Sikh and anti-Dalit sentiments.

Atishi, the former chief minister of Delhi and the leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly, has charged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has anti-Sikh and anti-Dalit sentiments.

On Monday, the newly elected chief minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, met with the former chief minister in her chamber. Following the meeting, the chief minister called a news conference and said that the current officeholders had taken Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s and Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s pictures out of every office.

“The anti-Dalit mentality of the Bharatiya Janata Party is well known. Today, a proof of its anti-Dalit mentality has been presented. Arvind Kejriwal had put up photos of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh in every office of the Delhi government,” Atishi stated.

“Since the BJP has come to power, the BJP has removed both these photos from the Chief Minister’s office. This shows that the BJP is an anti-Dalit, anti-Sikh party,” she added

Atishi Raises CM’s Failure To Deliver On Promises

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, earlier on Monday, also expressed dissatisfaction with the Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, over the unfulfilled promise related to the Mahila Samman Yojana.
Atishi, in a statement, emphasized that the Delhi government had failed to meet the commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI, Atishi said, “We had asked for time from the Chief Minister for the last 2 days, we did not get time for 2 days and today we went to meet Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji during the session.”
She further stated that the promise made in the first cabinet meeting by Modi, regarding the Mahila Samman Yojana, had been broken, calling the guarantee given by the Prime Minister “false.”

Delayed Implementation Of schemes

Atishi’s remarks were directed at the delay in the implementation of the scheme, which was supposed to provide financial assistance to women in Delhi. She criticized the government’s inaction, urging that it was time for the Delhi government to live up to its promises.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Delhi on Monday.

LG VK Saxena To address Assembly

According to the Delhi Assembly bulletin, Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena will address the assembly on February 25, following which the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports will be tabled. Later that day, the assembly will open the floor for the motion of thanks on the LG’s address.

On February 26, the discussion on the motion of thanks will begin at 11:00 AM, after which the election of the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly will take place.

