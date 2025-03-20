‘Anti-Farmer Parties’: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Takes A Dig At BJP And AAP

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has strongly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of working against the interests of farmers.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has strongly criticized the BJP and the AAP, accusing them of working against the interests of farmers.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has strongly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of working against the interests of farmers. His remarks come after the Punjab government took action against protesting farmers by dismantling their temporary structures at protest sites near the Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

Farmers’ Protest Sites Cleared by Punjab Government

On Wednesday night, Punjab authorities used bulldozers to remove the makeshift protest camps set up by farmers who had been protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border for over a year. Several farmer leaders, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite fast, and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarvan Singh Pandher, were detained by Punjab Police.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kharge accused both BJP and AAP of betraying farmers. He referenced past incidents of violence against farmers, such as the 2017 Mandsaur agitation in Madhya Pradesh, where six farmers lost their lives, and the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri incident, where four protesting farmers were run over by a convoy linked to a BJP leader’s son.

“It appears that two anti-farmer parties have now joined hands against the country’s food providers… First the Punjab government called the farmers for talks and then forcibly removed them from the protest site. Both BJP and AAP are filled with the arrogance of power,” Kharge stated in his post on X.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Punjab Government Defends Its Actions

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema defended the government’s decision to clear the protest sites. He stated that the prolonged blockade of highways had severely impacted industries, businesses, and employment in Punjab.

He emphasized that while the government had engaged with the farmers for discussions, it was also necessary to ensure that highways remained open as they serve as crucial economic routes.

“The forcible detention of senior farmer leaders Shri Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Shri Sarwan Singh Pandher by the Punjab Police cannot be condemned enough,” Kharge said, further criticizing the move.

Kharge Accuses BJP and AAP of Betraying Farmers

Kharge reiterated his stance that both the Modi government and AAP had failed farmers. He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not fulfilled his promise of guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for crops and accused AAP of quickly implementing the now-repealed farm laws.

“The 62 crore farmers of the country will never forgive these anti-farmer parties,” Kharge said, underscoring his belief that both parties have abandoned their commitments to farmers.

Union Minister Claims Punjab Government Attempted to Derail Negotiations

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu also weighed in on the issue, alleging that the Punjab government’s actions were meant to disrupt the ongoing negotiations between farmer leaders and the Centre.

“I was just having a conversation with (Union agriculture minister) Shivraj Singh Chouhan and (Union commerce minister) Piyush Goyal, and they informed me that we concluded the seventh round of meetings with farmers on a positive note. However, they were shocked to hear what had happened (at the state borders),” Bittu stated.

Ongoing Farmer Agitation and Future Steps

The situation remains tense as farmer groups continue to demand better policies, including a legal guarantee for MSP. The removal of their protest sites and the detention of key leaders have added to the tensions, raising concerns over how the government will handle the ongoing agitation.

While the Punjab government justifies its actions as necessary for economic stability, critics argue that the move undermines farmers’ rights and protests. With continued political debates and farmer unrest, the issue is far from resolved.