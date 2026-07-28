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Home > India News > Anti-Paper Leak Bill Debate Begins In Parliament: Who Said What During Discussion?

Anti-Paper Leak Bill Debate Begins In Parliament: Who Said What During Discussion?

Parliament begins debate on the Anti-Paper Leak Bill 2026 as Kiren Rijiju offers up to 10 hours for discussion and Jitendra Singh outlines tougher exam rules.

Anti-Paper Leak Bill debate begins in Parliament (Image: ANI)
Anti-Paper Leak Bill debate begins in Parliament (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 15:11 IST

The Parliament debate on the Anti-Paper Leak Bill began on Tuesday with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju saying the government was ready to extend the discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, to 10 hours if required. Rijiju said leaders of the Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK and NCP had agreed to extend the scheduled six-hour debate by two hours, taking it to eight hours.

“I spoke with the leaders of all parties, the Congress Chief Whip, the Samajwadi Party Chief Whip, the DMK, and the NCP, and everyone agreed to extend the six-hour discussion by two hours to make it eight hours. We all reached this agreement,” Rijiju said in the House.

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Anti-Paper Leak Bill debate gets more time as government agrees to 10-hour discussion

Rijiju said the government had no objection to extending the debate further if needed. “Venugopal ji, if you require an extra two hours, the government has no objection. We can meet and decide on it. The Speaker has just said that we have no objection to extending it by another hour. If even more time is needed beyond eight hours, we are ready for 10 hours discussion,” he said.

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh opened the debate on the Anti-Paper Leak Bill, describing it as an amendment to the 2024 law. He said the 2024 legislation was the first of its kind in independent India aimed at safeguarding students’ future and was introduced by the current government itself.

Anti-Paper Leak Bill aims to strengthen exam system, Singh says

Singh called the 2026 amendment a “milestone legislation” and said it reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the future and welfare of the country’s youth. He said the changes seek to strengthen the examination system, improve its credibility and transparency, and ensure students are rewarded for their “genuine and sincere efforts”.

Singh said paper leaks and other examination malpractices have occurred in different states and under different governments, making a comprehensive law necessary. “The earlier Act and this amendment are a reaffirmation of this government’s commitment to safeguard the welfare of the youth of the country. The Prime Minister is resolved not to allow anyone to compromise with the future of Mother India,” he said.

Anti-Paper Leak Bill builds on 2024 law with tougher provisions

Singh said the government had recognised the need for exclusive legislation against unfair practices in public examinations. The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, was introduced in January and notified in June 2024 to bring greater credibility and transparency to examinations.

“The basic objectives were to give more credibility and transparency and to reassure students that they would be rewarded for their genuine and sincere efforts and that their future was safe,” Singh said.

He said the government had learnt from implementing the 2024 Act and introduced the Anti-Paper Leak Bill to ensure speedy justice and further strengthen the examination system. The Bill proposes stringent punishment and makes offences cognizable and non-bailable.

Anti-Paper Leak Bill debate also turns to NTA and common testing

Singh also referred to earlier attempts to create a common testing system and the formation of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in 2017. “History tells us that in 1992, for the first time, a recommendation was made for common testing. During the UPA rule in 2010, a committee was constituted. You must complement Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this government that we have completed an unfinished task,” he said.

With the debate now underway, the government has signalled that Parliament can spend up to 10 hours examining the Anti-Paper Leak Bill, while its stated focus remains tighter examination rules, transparency, stronger punishment and protection of students from unfair practices.

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Supreme Court Orders Release Of Student Protestors: Here’s What Court Said On Arrests, Police Action    

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Anti-Paper Leak Bill Debate Begins In Parliament: Who Said What During Discussion?
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Anti-Paper Leak Bill Debate Begins In Parliament: Who Said What During Discussion?
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Anti-Paper Leak Bill Debate Begins In Parliament: Who Said What During Discussion?
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